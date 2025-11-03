Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:58 03.11.2025

Syrsky: We continue to liberate and clear territories in Dobropillia salient, which forces the enemy to disperse its forces

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported the continued liberation and clearing of territories in Dobropillia salient area, which is forcing the enemy to disperse its forces and making it impossible to concentrate its main efforts in Pokrovsk area.

"I continue my work in Donetsk region, specifically in the area of ​​responsibility of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. I heard reports from commanders on the ground about the current situation and urgent needs. Key issues: ensuring logistics security and the actions of assault groups to drive the enemy out of urban areas," he wrote on Facebook.

Syrsky announced the reinforcement of the army with additional units, weapons, and equipment, including unmanned aerial vehicles.

He also reported that Ukrainian forces were increasing pressure on Dobropillia salient.

"We continue to liberate and clear territories, which is forcing the enemy to disperse its forces and making it impossible to concentrate its main efforts in Pokrovsk area. Over the past 24 hours, assault units in Dobropillia salient have advanced in certain directions. A total of 188 square kilometers have been liberated during the operation, and 248.7 square kilometers have been cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups," the commander-in-chief wrote.

He thanked the Ukrainian defenders for their resilience, courage and professionalism.

