President instructs govt to present details of winter support package by Nov 15

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the government to develop a significant package of programs—winter support—that will be launched as early as December. The specific elements that will be included are currently being determined, the President wrote on Telegram.

"I have instructed the government to finalize this winter support package in the coming weeks and present the details of the package by November 15 so that people can begin using it," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, the package will primarily include a direct support program that can be spent on the most pressing needs.

"We are also launching a separate program for those facing the most difficult times. These include elderly people living alone, large families, people living in war zones, and several other groups in society. The Prime Minister of Ukraine will provide all the details," he emphasized.

Fixed prices for gas and electricity for residential consumers will also be maintained during the winter.

"Of course, we are also working to expand medical programs. The checkup program being developed by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, which will provide every adult with the opportunity to pay more attention to their health, should be launched as early as January," Zelenskyy added.