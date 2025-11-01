Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:32 01.11.2025

President instructs govt to present details of winter support package by Nov 15

2 min read
President instructs govt to present details of winter support package by Nov 15

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the government to develop a significant package of programs—winter support—that will be launched as early as December. The specific elements that will be included are currently being determined, the President wrote on Telegram.

"I have instructed the government to finalize this winter support package in the coming weeks and present the details of the package by November 15 so that people can begin using it," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, the package will primarily include a direct support program that can be spent on the most pressing needs.

"We are also launching a separate program for those facing the most difficult times. These include elderly people living alone, large families, people living in war zones, and several other groups in society. The Prime Minister of Ukraine will provide all the details," he emphasized.

Fixed prices for gas and electricity for residential consumers will also be maintained during the winter.

"Of course, we are also working to expand medical programs. The checkup program being developed by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, which will provide every adult with the opportunity to pay more attention to their health, should be launched as early as January," Zelenskyy added.

Tags: #support #zelenskyy #packages

MORE ABOUT

21:03 31.10.2025
Zelenskyy holds meeting on foreign policy work for next week

Zelenskyy holds meeting on foreign policy work for next week

14:58 31.10.2025
Zelenskyy lays out focus of Ukraine's further sanctions policy

Zelenskyy lays out focus of Ukraine's further sanctions policy

09:41 31.10.2025
Sybiha calls on partners to increase intl support for Sumy region

Sybiha calls on partners to increase intl support for Sumy region

19:46 30.10.2025
Russians hit Sloviansk TPP few hours ago – Zelenskyy

Russians hit Sloviansk TPP few hours ago – Zelenskyy

17:31 29.10.2025
Zelenskyy invites Argentine President to visit Ukraine

Zelenskyy invites Argentine President to visit Ukraine

16:59 29.10.2025
Zelenskyy on US sanctions against Russian oil: Similar steps needed in future to curb Russia's arrogance

Zelenskyy on US sanctions against Russian oil: Similar steps needed in future to curb Russia's arrogance

21:03 28.10.2025
Dutch FM in Kyiv announces EUR 9 mln aid for justice project, EUR 1 mln to back Ukraine's BES reform

Dutch FM in Kyiv announces EUR 9 mln aid for justice project, EUR 1 mln to back Ukraine's BES reform

20:48 28.10.2025
Zelenskyy, Lithuanian Seimas Speaker discuss security issues, incl joint weapons production

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian Seimas Speaker discuss security issues, incl joint weapons production

18:27 28.10.2025
Zelenskyy on US-China meeting: We should only put pressure on aggressor

Zelenskyy on US-China meeting: We should only put pressure on aggressor

18:13 28.10.2025
Zelenskyy instructs to work out specific social needs to which funds from frozen Russian assets should be directed – meeting with govt officials

Zelenskyy instructs to work out specific social needs to which funds from frozen Russian assets should be directed – meeting with govt officials

HOT NEWS

GUR: As result of operation in Moscow region, three lines of Koltsevaya oil pipeline disabled

More 100 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine to be protected before year-end – Ministry of Development

Zelenskyy: Russian budget deficit for 2026 could reach $100 bln

Since start of year, 160 strikes behind enemy lines destroy 48% of enemy Pantsir systems – SBU chief

SBU chief: In summer 2023, we conducted successful operation to destroy one of three Oreshniks on Russian territory

LATEST

Enemy occupies Novo-Hryhoryivka in Zaporizhia region, advances near Pokrovsk – DeepState

Defense Forces destroy 11,269 air targets during October – AFU

Invaders occupy 267 square km of Ukrainian territory in Oct as in Sept – DeepState

Canada plans to hand over Russian An-124 cargo plane to Ukraine after its trial ends

UN lacks funds for humanitarian aid to Ukraine in 2025 – media

Sybiha: Russian attacks on substations ensuring operation of NPPs couldn’t have been carried out without Rosatom specialists

Ukrainian MFA condemns Russia's attacks on substations critical to powering NPPs and calls for imposing sanctions

Canada accelerates financial aid payments to restore Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Invaders carry out more than 700 strikes in Zaporizhia region in past day – authorities

Invaders lose 900 people, 58 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

AD
AD