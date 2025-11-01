Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:58 01.11.2025

Defense Forces destroy 11,269 air targets during October – AFU

1 min read


During October 2025, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 11,269 air targets, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

According to a message posted on the Telegram channel, the downed targets included six X-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 53 X-101 cruise missiles, 17 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 13 Kalibr cruise missiles, 13 X-59/69 guided air-to-air missiles, and 30 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

In addition, 2,416 Shahed-type attack UAVs, 591 reconnaissance UAVs and 7,930 UAVs of other types were destroyed.

It is separately noted that the Air Force aviation carried out 551 sorties during October, including about 340 for fighter air cover, and more than 120 for fire destruction and air support of troops.

In October 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces' aviation destroyed approximately 600 air targets, hitting command posts, logistics facilities, and concentrations of enemy personnel and equipment.

