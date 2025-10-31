Kachka discusses with UNIDO delegation strengthening cooperation in green industrial reconstruction of Ukraine

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka discussed with the delegation of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) led by Deputy Director-General Yuko Yasunaga further strengthening cooperation in the field of industrial policy and green reconstruction in the context of Ukraine's integration into the European economic space.

"In response to the war, UNIDO and the Government of Ukraine jointly launched the UNIDO Ukraine-owned Green Industrial Recovery Programme (2024-2028), aimed at accelerating Ukraine's transition to a sustainable, green and inclusive industry," the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister said in a statement.

It is noted that the program focuses on three main areas: creating opportunities for people, supporting business and attracting investments, and promoting the development of a green economy.

In particular, within the framework of the program, as of September 2025, UNIDO is implementing 13 projects in Ukraine, with a total budget of over $210 million, with the support of Japan, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, Bulgaria, the EU and the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

"Today, the modernization of industry is not only an economic but also a political task. We strive for Ukrainian industry to become a full-fledged part of the European green transition and meet the EU's climate goals," the press service quotes Kachka.

Separately, the participants discussed the development of public-private partnerships to attract investments in industry and infrastructure.

In addition, the parties agreed to strengthen coordination between the Government of Ukraine, Ukrainian business, UNIDO, the EU and international financial institutions to support innovation, investment and technological renewal of Ukrainian industry.