Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:45 31.10.2025

Kachka discusses with UNIDO delegation strengthening cooperation in green industrial reconstruction of Ukraine

2 min read
Kachka discusses with UNIDO delegation strengthening cooperation in green industrial reconstruction of Ukraine

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka discussed with the delegation of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) led by Deputy Director-General Yuko Yasunaga further strengthening cooperation in the field of industrial policy and green reconstruction in the context of Ukraine's integration into the European economic space.

"In response to the war, UNIDO and the Government of Ukraine jointly launched the UNIDO Ukraine-owned Green Industrial Recovery Programme (2024-2028), aimed at accelerating Ukraine's transition to a sustainable, green and inclusive industry," the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister said in a statement.

It is noted that the program focuses on three main areas: creating opportunities for people, supporting business and attracting investments, and promoting the development of a green economy.

In particular, within the framework of the program, as of September 2025, UNIDO is implementing 13 projects in Ukraine, with a total budget of over $210 million, with the support of Japan, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, Bulgaria, the EU and the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

"Today, the modernization of industry is not only an economic but also a political task. We strive for Ukrainian industry to become a full-fledged part of the European green transition and meet the EU's climate goals," the press service quotes Kachka.

Separately, the participants discussed the development of public-private partnerships to attract investments in industry and infrastructure.

In addition, the parties agreed to strengthen coordination between the Government of Ukraine, Ukrainian business, UNIDO, the EU and international financial institutions to support innovation, investment and technological renewal of Ukrainian industry.

Tags: #unido #kachka #yuko_yasunaga

MORE ABOUT

12:23 28.10.2025
Ukraine’s statistical system to be aligned with EU requirements by 2028 – Kachka

Ukraine’s statistical system to be aligned with EU requirements by 2028 – Kachka

12:10 28.10.2025
Ukraine seeks observer status in EU Common Agricultural Policy reform – Kachka

Ukraine seeks observer status in EU Common Agricultural Policy reform – Kachka

15:21 14.10.2025
Kachka highlights Ukraine's anti-corruption gains at Council of Europe

Kachka highlights Ukraine's anti-corruption gains at Council of Europe

17:59 08.10.2025
Kachka: We expect EU states to form positions to open negotiations in all clusters by year-end

Kachka: We expect EU states to form positions to open negotiations in all clusters by year-end

16:56 26.08.2025
Council of EU's approving increased quotas for export of sensitive agro products from Ukraine expected in Sept

Council of EU's approving increased quotas for export of sensitive agro products from Ukraine expected in Sept

10:13 05.08.2025
Nearly $1 bln in MoUs, deals signed between businesses at Japan Forum – Ukraine's trade rep

Nearly $1 bln in MoUs, deals signed between businesses at Japan Forum – Ukraine's trade rep

14:53 23.07.2025
Ukraine ready to take further legislative measures to ensure EU standards compliance – Kachka

Ukraine ready to take further legislative measures to ensure EU standards compliance – Kachka

18:52 17.07.2025
Rada appoints Kachka as dpty PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration

Rada appoints Kachka as dpty PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration

12:45 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy proposes U.S.-Ukraine free trade agreement to Trump – Ukraine's trade envoy

Zelenskyy proposes U.S.-Ukraine free trade agreement to Trump – Ukraine's trade envoy

11:37 20.05.2025
Ukraine's trade envoy hopes to avoid reversion to pre-war EU trade terms after June 6

Ukraine's trade envoy hopes to avoid reversion to pre-war EU trade terms after June 6

HOT NEWS

Some 108 out of 146 enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 36 attack UAVs hit at 20 locations – AFU

Russians hit Sloviansk TPP few hours ago – Zelenskyy

Two servicemen of recruitment centers receive gunshot wounds in Kremenchuk

No blocking of defense forces in Pokrovsk by occupiers – East task force

Explosion happened in Kyiv during inspection of parcels: five postal workers injured

LATEST

Russian commander involved in murder of 17 civilians in Bucha notified of suspicion - PGO

EC may challenge non-recognition of renewed EU-Ukraine trade deal by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia – media

MFA recommends that Ukrainian citizens in Tanzania maintain heightened vigilance due to worsening security situation

Two people injured as result of enemy shelling in Velykyi Burluk community of Kharkiv region

Ternopil resident detained on suspicion of involvement in explosion at Ukrposhta in Kyiv -police

Defense forces repel Russian attacks in 12 more axes, with 114 clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian’s drone attack on Sumy

Some 108 out of 146 enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 36 attack UAVs hit at 20 locations – AFU

Near Kostiantynivka, Phoenix unit destroys Russian Grad, two tanks, about 50 occupiers

Eleven people, incl four children, injured in drone attack in Sumy region - Emergency Service

AD
AD