Yermak discusses key areas of cooperation between two countries with Canadian Ambassador

Photo: https://t.me/ermaka2022/7131

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine Natalka Cmoc.

"We traditionally discussed key areas of our cooperation: protecting critical infrastructure, restoring energy, and humanitarian efforts. Particular emphasis was placed on the efforts of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children Abducted by Russia, of which Canada is a co-chair along with Ukraine. Significant progress has been made: through our joint efforts, we have succeeded in returning over 1,700 children," Yermak wrote on Telegram following the conversation.

He added that, as part of the latest agreements, Canada is transferring winter equipment, components for missile systems, and contributing to the Drone Coalition fund to Ukraine.