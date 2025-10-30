Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:40 30.10.2025

Yermak discusses key areas of cooperation between two countries with Canadian Ambassador

1 min read
Yermak discusses key areas of cooperation between two countries with Canadian Ambassador
Photo: https://t.me/ermaka2022/7131

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine Natalka Cmoc.

"We traditionally discussed key areas of our cooperation: protecting critical infrastructure, restoring energy, and humanitarian efforts. Particular emphasis was placed on the efforts of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children Abducted by Russia, of which Canada is a co-chair along with Ukraine. Significant progress has been made: through our joint efforts, we have succeeded in returning over 1,700 children," Yermak wrote on Telegram following the conversation.

He added that, as part of the latest agreements, Canada is transferring winter equipment, components for missile systems, and contributing to the Drone Coalition fund to Ukraine.

Tags: #yermak #cmoc

MORE ABOUT

13:29 29.10.2025
Ukraine defines clear criteria for foreign partnerships - Yermak

Ukraine defines clear criteria for foreign partnerships - Yermak

18:30 24.10.2025
Yermak, Japan's National Security Chief discuss situation on front, Russia's attacks on civilians, infrastructure

Yermak, Japan's National Security Chief discuss situation on front, Russia's attacks on civilians, infrastructure

19:58 20.10.2025
Two more Ukrainian youths rescued from temporarily occupied territories – Yermak

Two more Ukrainian youths rescued from temporarily occupied territories – Yermak

14:27 17.10.2025
Ukraine awaiting US decision on Tomahawk – Yermak

Ukraine awaiting US decision on Tomahawk – Yermak

14:24 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin in any place in the world other than in Russia or Belarus – Yermak

Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin in any place in the world other than in Russia or Belarus – Yermak

14:41 13.10.2025
Ukrainian delegation heads to Washington for talks on air defense, energy, and sanctions – Yermak

Ukrainian delegation heads to Washington for talks on air defense, energy, and sanctions – Yermak

16:15 08.10.2025
Yermak announces return of two families under Bring Kids Back UA initiative

Yermak announces return of two families under Bring Kids Back UA initiative

09:12 07.10.2025
Ukraine has draft security guarantees from European partners - Yermak

Ukraine has draft security guarantees from European partners - Yermak

20:37 24.09.2025
Turkish FM holds meeting with Yermak in New York

Turkish FM holds meeting with Yermak in New York

17:37 22.09.2025
Yermak regards Putin's statement as usual propaganda of fear: This included in use of force methods

Yermak regards Putin's statement as usual propaganda of fear: This included in use of force methods

HOT NEWS

Russians hit Sloviansk TPP few hours ago – Zelenskyy

Two servicemen of recruitment centers receive gunshot wounds in Kremenchuk

No blocking of defense forces in Pokrovsk by occupiers – East task force

Explosion happened in Kyiv during inspection of parcels: five postal workers injured

At least three people killed in Sloviansk due to shelling

LATEST

President's Office head: Teenager leaves occupied territories to his father in controlled territory

Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure exacerbate civilian suffering ahead of winter – UN Human Rights Mission in Ukraine

Customs Service: Explosion takes place at Ukrposhta customs post at Kyiv customs office, shipment intended for export from Ukraine

During transfer of aid to AFU, Poroshenko accuses Special Communications Service of leaving brigades without Mavic drones

Cabinet okays redistributing state budget subvention to 15 extra restoration projects

New invaders’casualties in Donetsk region: Two killed, nine wounded

Russians hit Sloviansk TPP few hours ago – Zelenskyy

MFA spokesperson urges journalists not to believe Putin's proposals on 'corridors' in war zone: I saw it with my own eyes in 2014 in Ilovaisk

Two servicemen of recruitment centers receive gunshot wounds in Kremenchuk

Slovenia backs use of frozen Russian assets, but it’s important to consider all risks – FM

AD
AD