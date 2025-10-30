Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:48 30.10.2025

Working to strengthen defenses in Pokrovsk direction, commanders must ensure quality task execution - Syrsky

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has visited the Pokrovsk-Mirnohrad agglomeration area, where the enemy is increasing its activity.

"We are working to strengthen the resilience of defense in the Pokrovsk direction. Here, the following are important: high-quality interaction between units, providing them with everything they need, including in accordance with additional needs, clear and coordinated implementation of assigned tasks. Each commander, regardless of level, must organize high-quality implementation of tasks. I strictly warned commanders not to allow irresponsibility. For this, I will take strict measures, up to and including removal from their positions," he said on Facebook.

 

