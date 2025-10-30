Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:15 30.10.2025

URCS provides humanitarian aid to victims of Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia

URCS provides humanitarian aid to victims of Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia


The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is providing humanitarian assistance to victims of the Russian air attack on Zaporizhia.

"In Zaporizhia, the Ukrainian Red Cross is working at the site of another attack... Currently, a Ukrainian Red Cross aid point is operating on site, where victims are receiving humanitarian assistance," the URCS said on Facebook on Thursday.

At the aid point, local residents and rescuers can warm up, drink tea, and charge their gadgets.

The organization reported that this night, the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response team in the Zaporizhia region worked with rescuers at the sites affected by another Russian attack on Zaporizhia. Volunteers provided first aid to four wounded, including a child.

As reported, the invaders hit Zaporizhia with at least 20 UAVs and eight missiles. As a result of the attack, one person was killed and 17 were injured. The rescue and search operation is ongoing.

