Shmyhal, NATO officials discuss further European integration reforms, PURL initiative

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met in Kyiv with NATO Senior Representative in Ukraine Patrick Turner and Commander of NSATU and SAG-U Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard.

"We summed up the results of the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of defense ministers, which took place this month in Brussels. The event emphasized the Alliance's solidarity with Ukraine and confirmed our equal participation in the Council. The partners also confirmed the readiness to support the Ministry of Defense in the direction of reforms necessary for Euro-Atlantic integration," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel, following the meeting.

In addition, he noted, the parties focused on the PURL initiative – the purchase of U.S. weapons by NATO countries.

"I thank the United States, NATO and all the states that have already joined the initiative. It is important to establish a systematic supply of everything necessary for the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. I am grateful to the Alliance for its strong support. Together we can ensure peace built on strength, technology and shared determination," Shmyhal said.