Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:55 28.10.2025

Shmyhal, NATO officials discuss further European integration reforms, PURL initiative

1 min read
Shmyhal, NATO officials discuss further European integration reforms, PURL initiative
Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met in Kyiv with NATO Senior Representative in Ukraine Patrick Turner and Commander of NSATU and SAG-U Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard.

"We summed up the results of the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of defense ministers, which took place this month in Brussels. The event emphasized the Alliance's solidarity with Ukraine and confirmed our equal participation in the Council. The partners also confirmed the readiness to support the Ministry of Defense in the direction of reforms necessary for Euro-Atlantic integration," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel, following the meeting.

In addition, he noted, the parties focused on the PURL initiative – the purchase of U.S. weapons by NATO countries.

"I thank the United States, NATO and all the states that have already joined the initiative. It is important to establish a systematic supply of everything necessary for the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. I am grateful to the Alliance for its strong support. Together we can ensure peace built on strength, technology and shared determination," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #meeting #nato #representatives

MORE ABOUT

18:27 28.10.2025
Zelenskyy on US-China meeting: We should only put pressure on aggressor

Zelenskyy on US-China meeting: We should only put pressure on aggressor

18:09 27.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Tasks for long-range use expansion identified at HQ meeting

Zelenskyy: Tasks for long-range use expansion identified at HQ meeting

17:42 27.10.2025
Full NATO membership is ultimate guarantee of security for Ukraine - Estonian FM

Full NATO membership is ultimate guarantee of security for Ukraine - Estonian FM

14:21 25.10.2025
NATO, Ukraine test innovative systems to counter guided air bombs

NATO, Ukraine test innovative systems to counter guided air bombs

20:55 24.10.2025
Italy preparing 12th aid package to Ukraine, mainly ammunition, air defense missiles – media

Italy preparing 12th aid package to Ukraine, mainly ammunition, air defense missiles – media

19:46 23.10.2025
NATO's senior rep to Ukraine visits NSATU HQ in Wiesbaden

NATO's senior rep to Ukraine visits NSATU HQ in Wiesbaden

19:32 23.10.2025
NATO Secretary General to visit London to attend Coalition of the Willing meeting on Friday

NATO Secretary General to visit London to attend Coalition of the Willing meeting on Friday

12:36 21.10.2025
Trump-Putin meeting may be postponed - media

Trump-Putin meeting may be postponed - media

11:10 21.10.2025
Some EU leaders want to attend planned Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest – media

Some EU leaders want to attend planned Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest – media

18:34 20.10.2025
Kallas: Trump, meeting with Putin, sincerely wants to end the war, but nothing will come of it without Ukraine and EU

Kallas: Trump, meeting with Putin, sincerely wants to end the war, but nothing will come of it without Ukraine and EU

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on US-China meeting: We should only put pressure on aggressor

Zelenskyy instructs to work out specific social needs to which funds from frozen Russian assets should be directed – meeting with govt officials

Controlled arms export program should be launched next month – Zelenskyy at meeting with govt officials

Advisers to discuss features of plan to end war – Zelenskyy

SAPO, NABU expose embezzlement at State Special Communications Agency in drone purchases

LATEST

PM: Key priority of Defense Ministry for next 100 days is to boost production of Ukrainian weapons

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian Seimas Speaker discuss security issues, incl joint weapons production

Zelenskyy calls Stubb to discuss current situation

Internal Minister: Along with communities, team of nearly 2,000 rescue officers created in four months

Dutch FM: Whatever election results, support for Ukraine will continue

Ukraine's court seizes assets of Belarusian Gomselmash linked to production of Shahed drone components – Justice Ministry

Prosecutor General's Office charges Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister with stealing UAH 23 bln worth of Ukrainian grain

Sybiha optimistic about further steps of partners regarding frozen Russian assets

Russian drones damage 3 wind turbines at Kramatorsk wind farm – head of Ukrainian Wind Energy Association

Zelenskyy instructs to work out specific social needs to which funds from frozen Russian assets should be directed – meeting with govt officials

AD
AD