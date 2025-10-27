Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:29 27.10.2025

Ukrainian Defense Forces thwart one of largest recent Russian offensives in Dobropillia area – 1st Corps of Azov National Guard

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

On Monday, October 27, the enemy launched another mechanized attack in Dobropillia region (Ocheretynske direction), attempting to capture the settlements of Shakhove and Volodymyrivka, the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard reported.

"The enemy launched the attack with 29 armored vehicles, making this one of the largest offensives recently. The attack was characterized by the increased number of tanks. The enemy attempted to complicate the Ukrainian Defense Forces' operations by deploying vehicles in small groups of 4-5 units along different routes and at different times. The occupiers also counted on adverse weather conditions, which would hinder the operation of drones. Despite this, their plan was thwarted," the message reads.

The corps stated that thanks to advance engineering preparation of positions, effective mining, and the coordinated actions of units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces—primarily artillery crews of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine, as well as crews of the Unmanned Systems Forces—the enemy attack, which lasted more than six hours, was repelled.

As a result, the enemy lost 15 units of equipment: two tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, and one light vehicle. Enemy infantry landing from these vehicles was destroyed by FPV drones. Clearing the enemy infantry landing sites continues.

Tags: #front

