Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:18 27.10.2025

Ukrainian documentary Cuba & Alaska wins at Rome International Film Festival

1 min read
The Ukrainian film Cuba & Alaska won the Best Documentary Film award at the Rome International Film Festival (Festa del Cinema di Roma), the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications reported.

"This is a historic award. In 2025, for the first time in its 20 years of existence, the festival established a separate award for documentary film. A Ukrainian film became its first winner," the ministry said.

Cuba & Alaska is the story of two combat medics, Cuba and Alaska, who work together to defend Ukraine and save lives on the front lines.

"Together, they overcome the challenges of war with courage, humor, and friendship. This is a story about how war changes but does not destroy. Even in the darkest moments, one can maintain his inner light," the message reads.

The ministry noted that the film was an international co-production between Ukraine, Belgium, and France.

As reported, the world premiere of Cuba & Alaska took place at one of Europe's largest film festivals, the Sheffield Doc Fest in the UK. The film has already won two awards at the Brussels International Film Festival's Directors' Week program: the Jury Prize and the Audience Award.

Tags: #film #rome #festival

