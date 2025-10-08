Ukrainian veterans summit Kilimanjaro in documentary 'Second Wind'

Photo: https://mva.gov.ua

The documentary film "Second Wind" by director Maria Kondakova about veterans who conquered the highest peak in Africa - Kilimanjaro is being released in Ukrainian cinemas.

"This is a story of strength, support and brotherhood. The story of those who did not stop after injuries, but found a second wind in themselves - to live, act and inspire others," the Ministry of Veterans Affairs said in a statement.

In particular, the film tells the story of five Ukrainian veterans who conquered the peak of Kilimanjaro.

Four of the servicemen have amputees and use prostheses - Roman "Dobryak" Kolesnyk, Vladislav "Shatya" Shatilo, Mykhailo "Grizzly" Matviyiv and Oleksandr "Ragnar" Mikhov, and together with them, the fighter Olha "Vysota" Yegorova, who was wounded at the front, challenges the mountains.

The premiere of the film took place on September 30, 2025, and the wide release will begin on October 9.

As reported, the documentary "2000 Meters to Andriivka" directed by Mstislav Chernov will represent Ukraine at the 98th Academy Awards of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the category "Best International Feature Film." The film covers the events of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Bakhmut direction in September 2023. In particular, it highlights the work of a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who must overcome the fortified forest to de-occupy the village of Andriivka.