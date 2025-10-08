Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:51 08.10.2025

Ukrainian veterans summit Kilimanjaro in documentary 'Second Wind'

2 min read
Ukrainian veterans summit Kilimanjaro in documentary 'Second Wind'
Photo: https://mva.gov.ua

The documentary film "Second Wind" by director Maria Kondakova about veterans who conquered the highest peak in Africa - Kilimanjaro is being released in Ukrainian cinemas.

"This is a story of strength, support and brotherhood. The story of those who did not stop after injuries, but found a second wind in themselves - to live, act and inspire others," the Ministry of Veterans Affairs said in a statement.

In particular, the film tells the story of five Ukrainian veterans who conquered the peak of Kilimanjaro.

Four of the servicemen have amputees and use prostheses - Roman "Dobryak" Kolesnyk, Vladislav "Shatya" Shatilo, Mykhailo "Grizzly" Matviyiv and Oleksandr "Ragnar" Mikhov, and together with them, the fighter Olha "Vysota" Yegorova, who was wounded at the front, challenges the mountains.

The premiere of the film took place on September 30, 2025, and the wide release will begin on October 9.

As reported, the documentary "2000 Meters to Andriivka" directed by Mstislav Chernov will represent Ukraine at the 98th Academy Awards of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the category "Best International Feature Film." The film covers the events of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Bakhmut direction in September 2023. In particular, it highlights the work of a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who must overcome the fortified forest to de-occupy the village of Andriivka.

Tags: #film #ministry_of_veteran_affairs #second_wind

MORE ABOUT

15:30 02.10.2025
“Children in the Fire” premieres in Ukraine at Odesa International Film Festival

“Children in the Fire” premieres in Ukraine at Odesa International Film Festival

13:56 02.10.2025
Award-winning film 'Children on Fire' about Ukrainian children of war to debut in Ukraine

Award-winning film 'Children on Fire' about Ukrainian children of war to debut in Ukraine

11:54 18.09.2025
Veterans ministry to plant 12,000 saplings in VDNH therapeutic garden

Veterans ministry to plant 12,000 saplings in VDNH therapeutic garden

16:57 02.07.2025
Affected residents of liberated territories to be eligible for disability status - Ministry of Veterans Affairs

Affected residents of liberated territories to be eligible for disability status - Ministry of Veterans Affairs

15:05 10.06.2025
Russian shelling hits Odesa Film Studio, destroys scenery for 'Dovzhenko ' film – Derzhkino

Russian shelling hits Odesa Film Studio, destroys scenery for 'Dovzhenko ' film – Derzhkino

13:22 15.04.2025
The 13th Austrian Film Week festival opened in Kyiv with the support of the embassy

The 13th Austrian Film Week festival opened in Kyiv with the support of the embassy

15:33 01.04.2025
Embassy of Ireland in Ukraine organizes special screening of the film "Mrs. Robinson" about the country's first female president

Embassy of Ireland in Ukraine organizes special screening of the film "Mrs. Robinson" about the country's first female president

11:12 22.12.2023
Ukrainian documentary 20 days in Mariupol shortlisted for Oscar in two nominations

Ukrainian documentary 20 days in Mariupol shortlisted for Oscar in two nominations

16:20 30.10.2023
Ukrainian Film Academy urges to abandon European Film Festival in Russia

Ukrainian Film Academy urges to abandon European Film Festival in Russia

15:46 26.07.2023
Poll: Over half of Ukrainians want to watch movies with Ukrainian dubbing

Poll: Over half of Ukrainians want to watch movies with Ukrainian dubbing

HOT NEWS

Servant of the People faction backs Berezhna for Vice PM of Humanitarian Policy-Culture Minister

Vyshhorod mayor and contractor director accused of embezzling UAH 6.6 mln

Von der Leyen says Russian airspace violations are hybrid warfare against the EU

Ukrainian intelligence working to prevent Russia from using 'shadow fleet' vessels for sabotage in Europe – Zelenskyy

Train carrying military cargo derails after track blowup near St. Petersburg, Russia - GUR

LATEST

Netherlands, Ukraine discuss further support for F-16 aircraft

President appoints two members to High Council of Justice

Kachka: We expect EU states to form positions to open negotiations in all clusters by year-end

URCS shares experience in responding to war at Spanish Red Cross HQ

Interpipe starts collaborating with over 2,000 Pegasus animal shelters, incl those in war zones

National Health Service starts accepting applications for participation in project to provide long-term nursing care services for IDPs

Crimean prosecutors urge residents to report Russian war crimes

Yermak announces return of two families under Bring Kids Back UA initiative

UINP Chairman Alferov supports renaming 'kopiikas' to 'shags'

EU ambassadors agree on law to end Russian oil and gas imports by 2028 – media

AD
AD