20:23 09.05.2025

USA trusts Russians less after Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in Rome - Luxembourg FM

The United States has become less trusting of the Russians after the meetings between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome, according to Luxembourg Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel.

"You know, this may sound strange, but I think that after the meeting in Rome, perhaps the first posthumous miracle of Pope Francis, the States trust the Russians less, and I think that this is an important step. Also, President Trump, I think, has realized that the Russian parole, parole [words, words] is not what is happening on the ground, and this is an important step, because for three years this has not happened, you know, and there were all these questions and so on, and now there are some final steps," he said during a conversation with journalists in Lviv.

As reported, on April 26, before the funeral of the Pope in Rome, a meeting took place between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump.

