Interfax-Ukraine
Press Conferences
13:56 02.10.2025

Award-winning film 'Children on Fire' about Ukrainian children of war to debut in Ukraine

2 min read
Award-winning film 'Children on Fire' about Ukrainian children of war to debut in Ukraine
Photo: https://www.youtube.com/live/bl_4c4q9YY8?si=WXkZb3eGa7YtLfdr

The Ukrainian gala premiere of the film "Children in Fire" by Ukrainian director Yevhen Afineevsky, a half-animation, half-documentary about the fate of Ukrainian children who survived and are still experiencing the war, which has already received five international awards, will take place on Thursday as part of the 16th Odesa International Film Festival at the Kyiv Zhovten Cinema.

At a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday, the film's authors, Afineevsky, and producer Halyna Sadomtseva-Nabaranchuk said that the film is about eight children who became victims of Russian attacks, were deported, injured and imprisoned.

"The film is about eight young Ukrainians who witnessed the horrors of war at a young age. About their dreams, which were destroyed by the aggression of the Russian regime... The film shows not only their suffering, but also the strength of spirit and unwavering faith in the future, which they maintain even after what they have experienced. This is not a diary of horrors, but rather a celebration of the human spirit of children. The endurance, strength and ability of Ukrainian children to overcome these tragedies and losses make each story a great inspiration for everyone," the press release says.

The world premiere of the film took place on June 20 at the 33rd Raindance Film Festival, where the jury immediately awarded the film a special distinction. At the 64th Monte Carlo Television Festival, the film received a special jury award and a special AMADE prize for supporting the organization's main mission: protecting the most vulnerable children from violence, exploitation and abuse.

The film has already received more than five different awards. It was also screened in the Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival and before the Parliament of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The press conference was also attended by, Executive Director of the Ukrainian Film Academy and CEO of Odesa Intern Anna Machukh and Nobel Prize laureate Oleksandra Matviychuk.

Tags: #film #children #conference #war

MORE ABOUT

20:21 01.10.2025
Nauseda: The war costs Ukraine approximately EUR 1 bln annually

Nauseda: The war costs Ukraine approximately EUR 1 bln annually

19:53 01.10.2025
Zelenskyy invites Princess Anne to take part in next summit of Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

Zelenskyy invites Princess Anne to take part in next summit of Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

17:13 01.10.2025
G7 nears agreement on strengthening sanctions against Russia's oil revenues – media

G7 nears agreement on strengthening sanctions against Russia's oil revenues – media

16:06 01.10.2025
Metinvest directs UAH 9.72 bln to Ukraine since war start, leads in exports and builds power plants – CEO

Metinvest directs UAH 9.72 bln to Ukraine since war start, leads in exports and builds power plants – CEO

15:21 01.10.2025
Nauseda: The war costs Ukraine approximately EUR 1 bln annually

Nauseda: The war costs Ukraine approximately EUR 1 bln annually

13:37 01.10.2025
Ukraine war a threat to all of Europe - Frederiksen at EU summit

Ukraine war a threat to all of Europe - Frederiksen at EU summit

19:27 30.09.2025
Yermak: 16 teenagers rescued from occupied territories

Yermak: 16 teenagers rescued from occupied territories

14:43 30.09.2025
Ministry of Culture: Russians have destroyed or damaged 770 libraries since start of full-scale invasion

Ministry of Culture: Russians have destroyed or damaged 770 libraries since start of full-scale invasion

10:58 30.09.2025
Unmanned aerial vehicles strike 766 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Unmanned aerial vehicles strike 766 enemy targets in past 24 hours

18:15 29.09.2025
Over 1 mln explosives defused in Ukraine since Feb 2022

Over 1 mln explosives defused in Ukraine since Feb 2022

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Wife of lawyer Globa asks law enforcement authorities to intervene in her conflict with her ex-husband

Ukraine's investment professionals create national lobbying association

Investment support experts, lawyers unite in National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine to promote investments, protect business interests

Simplified procedure for connecting electrical installations to grids should be extended to 2026 – ASTU study

Ukrainians have the most positive perception of EU countries and the UK, and the most negative perception of China and Hungary, according to a study by Active Group and Experts Club

Patient organizations ask to unblock resources for purchasing innovative drugs for patients with orphan diseases

Teachers claim their rights violated by recent initiatives from Education Ministry

In Interfax-Ukraine press center discussed risks to reconstruction, investment climate, and defense capabilities

Experts call for society’s militarization, renewal of state's security architecture

Online education may be the key to developing schools during wartime - founder of Churiumov Lyceum

AD
AD