Facts
15:05 10.06.2025

Russian shelling hits Odesa Film Studio, destroys scenery for 'Dovzhenko ' film – Derzhkino

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/ukrainefilmagency

The territory of the Odesa Film Studio was damaged due to Russian shelling, in particular, part of the filming complex and scenery for the film "Dovzhenko" was destroyed, the State Film Agency (Derzhkino) reported on Tuesday.

"On the night of June 9-10, as a result of massive rocket shelling by the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, the territory of the Odesa Film Studio was damaged - one of the oldest film studios in Europe, which has over 106 years of history and is an integral part of the national cultural heritage of Ukraine," the State Film Agency said in a statement.

It is noted that as a result of the missile strike, part of the filming complex was destroyed, in particular, the scenery for the film "Dovzhenko."

"These losses are not just material losses, but a purposeful attempt by the enemy to erase memory, to destroy cultural codes that have been formed over centuries. Russia once again demonstrates that its war is directed not only against the Ukrainian people, but also against the culture, heritage and future of Ukraine," the post.

As reported, as a result of the Russian attack on Odesa, 2 people died and 9 were injured. Residential buildings, an emergency medical station, a maternity hospital were damaged and destroyed, a fire broke out on the territory of the Odesa Zoo, and the premises of the State Archives of Odesa Region were damaged.

