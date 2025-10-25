Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:25 25.10.2025

Air Defense downs 4 missiles, 50 UAVs in overnight attack; hits recorded at 11 sites

Photo: National Guard

The Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized four ballistic missiles from nine and 50 from 62 UAVs during night attack, hits recorded at five missiles and 12 UAVs at 11 locations, as well as falling debris at four locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed four ballistic missiles and 50 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and drones of other types in the north, south and east of the country," the force said.

In total, on the night of October 25 (from 19:00 on October 24), the enemy attacked with nine Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Rostov and Kursk regions, 62 Shahed, Gerbera strike UAVs and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Russia; Gvardiyske, occupied territories of Crimea, about 40 of them – Shahed UAVs.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Five ballistic missiles and 12 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at four locations.

The attack continues, several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

