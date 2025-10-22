Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:13 22.10.2025

Invaders shell Kherson, wounding seven civilians – regional administration

1 min read
Invaders shell Kherson, wounding seven civilians – regional administration

Russian occupation forces shelled Korabelny district of Kherson, injuring seven people, according to Regional Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Russians continue to deliberately terrorize civilians. Several hours ago, Russian troops opened fire on Korabelny district of Kherson. Apartment buildings, a store, and utility lines were damaged," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, seven people were injured, all of whom received necessary medical care.

The report is accompanied by a video of the destruction.

Tags: #kherson #prokudin #shelled

MORE ABOUT

19:00 14.10.2025
Death toll from shelling of Kherson rises to three – administration

Death toll from shelling of Kherson rises to three – administration

13:55 14.10.2025
One killed, one seriously injured amid Kherson shelling - regional administration

One killed, one seriously injured amid Kherson shelling - regional administration

11:25 07.10.2025
Russia knocks out power to 61,000 subscribers in Chernihiv region - Chernihivoblenergo

Russia knocks out power to 61,000 subscribers in Chernihiv region - Chernihivoblenergo

09:27 07.10.2025
Russian attacks in Kherson region leave 2 dead, 18 injured – Prokudin

Russian attacks in Kherson region leave 2 dead, 18 injured – Prokudin

13:48 04.10.2025
Group of children returns from occupied part of Kherson region to govt-controlled part - regional administration

Group of children returns from occupied part of Kherson region to govt-controlled part - regional administration

16:10 29.09.2025
Russians damage Dormition Cathedral of Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Kherson

Russians damage Dormition Cathedral of Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Kherson

11:27 26.09.2025
Russia intensively shells Kherson

Russia intensively shells Kherson

10:50 25.09.2025
Russians shells Donetsk region 32 times in 24 hours, 5 people killed, 17 injured – OVA

Russians shells Donetsk region 32 times in 24 hours, 5 people killed, 17 injured – OVA

09:16 18.09.2025
Russian attacks in Kherson region injure 7, including child - Prokudin

Russian attacks in Kherson region injure 7, including child - Prokudin

10:55 17.09.2025
URCS personnel injured in Russian drone attack

URCS personnel injured in Russian drone attack

HOT NEWS

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Sweden sign letter of intent to purchase 100 to 150 Gripen E fighters

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

AFU General Staff confirms ammunition plant and refinery strikes

Ukraine downs 349 of 433 enemy targets, 12 missiles and 55 drones strike 26 sites

LATEST

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Swedish PM: Deliveries of latest Gripen to Ukraine could begin within three years

Ukrainian airborne forces liberate Kucheriv Yar in Donetsk region

Rada backs amendment to increase funding for state procurement of medicines

Ukraine ready for diplomacy, but not under condition of retreating somewhere – Zelenskyy

Youth diplomatic forum for harmonization of Ukrainian Red Cross started in Kyiv

Coalition of the Willing must finalize security guarantees for Ukraine as quickly as possible – Zelenskyy

Europe's plan isn’t plan to stop the war, it’s more about ceasefire – Zelenskyy

URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Kyiv, Zaporizhia

Zelenskyy, Swedish Prime Minister discuss air defense, energy, sanctions against Russia

AD
AD