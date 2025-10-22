Invaders shell Kherson, wounding seven civilians – regional administration

Russian occupation forces shelled Korabelny district of Kherson, injuring seven people, according to Regional Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Russians continue to deliberately terrorize civilians. Several hours ago, Russian troops opened fire on Korabelny district of Kherson. Apartment buildings, a store, and utility lines were damaged," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, seven people were injured, all of whom received necessary medical care.

The report is accompanied by a video of the destruction.