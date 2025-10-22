State Customs Service implements AI-based function and voice communication

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The State Customs Service has implemented two new functions that provide support of artificial intelligence (AI) in the event that the bot does not recognize the user's request, as well as the ability to ask questions not only in text but also by voice.

In a Facebook message on Wednesday, the State Customs Service said, "If the bot does not recognize the user's request, it automatically contacts a specially trained, artificial intelligence-based system created to assist with customs matters."

The voice communication function ensures the service's accessibility for drivers, declarants, and others working in dynamic environments.

The customs review for the third quarter of 2025, published on the Telegram channel the other day, reported on the installation of the latest equipment for checking postal items, as well as four mobile scanning systems with AI. Additionally, a contact center is being created to facilitate business interactions with customs authorities, and the development of the Risk Profile Manager IT system has begun to digitize documentation and streamline risk management processes.