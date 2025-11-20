Epicenter plans to satisfy up to 70% of customer requests using AI in 2026

Epicenter intends to increase the share of customer requests processed using artificial intelligence (AI) from 30% to 70% during 2026, its press service reported.

"We are constantly striving to meet customer expectations, especially on Black Friday, so we must consider this trend to make the interaction between buyers and our products and services as simple and fast as possible. We are testing new AI-based tools — from voice ordering to AI agents and smart advertising technologies — so that the customer receives not just a product, but a ready solution for their needs," said Andriy Trush, Digital Director of Epicenter, in a press release.

According to him, the main focus of AI integration is on creating hyper-personalized creatives for different user segments and intents, AI analytics to forecast behavior and demand, adapting to demand through AI-agent recommendations, improving the website user experience, and providing AI-driven customer support without involving the contact center.

In October this year, the company also launched a pilot release of a virtual assistant to support customers across all digital communication channels. The AI model combined over 50 self-service tools.

"Already, over 30% of customer inquiries are handled by AI without human involvement. The company plans to increase this figure to 70% throughout 2026," the statement said.

In addition, visits to the online store epicentk.ua via AI platforms in October this year increased 67-fold compared to the same period in 2024. The company expects this trend to be even more pronounced during the Black Friday period, when consumers traditionally look for products with significant discounts.

The Epicenter Group of Companies is an omnichannel ecosystem that combines the Epicenter and Nova Linia retail chains, the online store epicentk.ua, the agricultural holding Epicenter-Agro, ceramic tile factories under Epicenter Ceramic Corporation, the timber processing enterprise Osmoloda, and logistics capacities. As of October 2025, the retailer’s network includes 72 shopping centers in Ukraine.