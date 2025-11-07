Umerov, Kallas discuss Ukraine's 2026 military, civilian support priorities

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov and High Representative of the European Union Kaja Kallas discussed the priorities of military and non-military support for Ukraine for 2026 and agreed on key strategic areas of cooperation.

"Had a productive conversation with Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission. Discussed the priorities of military and non-military support for Ukraine for 2026 and agreed on key strategic areas of cooperation," he said in the Telegram channel on Friday.

"I look forward to meeting you soon," Umerov said.