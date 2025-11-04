PM Svyrydenko discusses energy crisis and PURL support with NATO ambassadors

Photo: https://x.com/Svyrydenko_Y

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svirydenko has met with the ambassadors to NATO from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, the United States and the United Kingdom during their first joint visit to Ukraine and discussed with them the situation in the country's energy sector and their countries' participation in the PURL initiative.

"I met with the ambassadors to NATO from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, the United States and the United Kingdom during their first joint visit to Ukraine. This visit gave them the opportunity to see firsthand the realities and consequences of Russian aggression. Our government team briefed them on the current situation in Ukraine's energy sector, which continues to suffer from targeted Russian attacks," Svirydenko said on X on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister noted that as Russia increases the scale and frequency of these strikes, it is extremely important that the collective response to both ballistic and cruise missile threats be strengthened.

"I express my gratitude to the United States, Matthew Whitaker, NATO leadership, and all NATO member states and partners participating in the PURL initiative. Ukraine urgently needs more effective air defense systems, greater support for Ukraine's defense capabilities through the PURL initiative, and increased investment in domestic defense production," Svyrydenko said.