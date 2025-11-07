Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:28 07.11.2025

Naftogaz, ORLEN agree on at least 300 mcm of additional U.S. LNG supplies to Ukraine

2 min read

Naftogaz Group has agreed with Poland's ORLEN and U.S. partners on new deliveries of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Ukraine to ensure a stable heating season, Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretsky announced on Facebook on Friday.

"This is another step in our strategic cooperation with ORLEN on supplying U.S. LNG to the Ukrainian market," he wrote.

According to Koretsky, Naftogaz is addressing two major tasks. First, securing additional volumes of imported gas that are urgently needed for the heating season due to Russian attacks.

"Second, our partners, along with Poland's export credit agency KUKE, are providing us with credit support for post-payment of delivered volumes, helping the company cover its current liquidity deficit," he added.

The agreement covers at least 300 million cubic meters of gas.

"Today at P-TEC, we finalized the key terms and are already planning deliveries. We will soon sign a contract with a credit facility (post-payment) and insurance instruments," Koretsky said.

The agreement was signed in the presence and with the support of Ukraine's Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk, Poland's Energy Minister Miłosz Motyka, U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.

As reported earlier, since the beginning of 2025 Naftogaz has imported more than 400 mcm of U.S. LNG into Ukraine under its partnership with Poland's state-owned ORLEN.

In March 2025, Naftogaz and ORLEN signed a memorandum on long-term cooperation in the LNG sector, followed by several supply agreements.

In late May, the two companies signed another memorandum of understanding aimed at expanding cooperation, including in upstream development, restoring war-damaged infrastructure, and implementing potential joint projects.

