Shmyhal meets with Saab, Swedish Gripen jet manufacturer

During his visit to Sweden, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal visited the office of Saab, the manufacturer of Gripen combat aircraft, the agreement on the transfer of which to Ukraine was signed in October by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

"We discussed with the management of the concern possible areas of technical cooperation and further steps in the supply of aircraft to Ukraine," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel following the visit.

He said modern Gripen aircraft will significantly strengthen the combat capabilities of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and will contribute to the implementation of the Roadmap for the Development of Aviation in accordance with NATO standards.

"We continue to work on accelerating the process of their transfer and integration into the Ukrainian Armed Forces, so that Gripen aircraft will be deployed to protect Ukrainian skies next year," the minister said.