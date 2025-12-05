Chernihiv region loses power after network breakdown – regional energy authority

Photo: https://t.me/chernigivoblenergo

A system failure in the network left 90% of subscribers in the Chernihiv region without electricity, and energy workers are working to eliminate the causes of the failure, the press service of the regional energy company has said.

"At 14:12, as a result of a system failure in the network in the region, 90% of subscribers were without electricity. We ask you to remain calm and patient. Energy workers are working," ChernihivOblenergo said on Telegram on Friday.