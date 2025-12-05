Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:22 05.12.2025

Chernihiv region loses power after network breakdown – regional energy authority

1 min read
Chernihiv region loses power after network breakdown – regional energy authority
Photo: https://t.me/chernigivoblenergo

A system failure in the network left 90% of subscribers in the Chernihiv region without electricity, and energy workers are working to eliminate the causes of the failure, the press service of the regional energy company has said.

"At 14:12, as a result of a system failure in the network in the region, 90% of subscribers were without electricity. We ask you to remain calm and patient. Energy workers are working," ChernihivOblenergo said on Telegram on Friday.

Tags: #power #chernihivoblenergo

MORE ABOUT

10:55 20.11.2025
Up to one-third of Kyivstar network without power, CEO urges customers to arrange backup power for routers

Up to one-third of Kyivstar network without power, CEO urges customers to arrange backup power for routers

15:28 28.10.2025
Russia attacks energy workers during repairs at Chernihiv facility

Russia attacks energy workers during repairs at Chernihiv facility

19:44 16.10.2025
Ukrenergo applies emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine

Ukrenergo applies emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine

19:21 14.10.2025
Trukhanov says he to continue to retain mayor's powers pending city council decision

Trukhanov says he to continue to retain mayor's powers pending city council decision

16:55 10.10.2025
DTEK restores power to 153,000 more Kyiv residents after massive Russian shelling

DTEK restores power to 153,000 more Kyiv residents after massive Russian shelling

11:25 07.10.2025
Russia knocks out power to 61,000 subscribers in Chernihiv region - Chernihivoblenergo

Russia knocks out power to 61,000 subscribers in Chernihiv region - Chernihivoblenergo

20:58 03.10.2025
Ukraine boosts power exports 41% in Sept, reaching highest monthly level since spring 2020

Ukraine boosts power exports 41% in Sept, reaching highest monthly level since spring 2020

10:40 02.10.2025
Russian shelling knocks out electricity for almost 50,000 Odesa residents

Russian shelling knocks out electricity for almost 50,000 Odesa residents

09:50 02.10.2025
Power supply restored at Chornobyl facilities – Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Power supply restored at Chornobyl facilities – Ukraine's Energy Ministry

20:17 22.09.2025
IAEA reps hear military actions or alarm sirens at all five Ukrainian NPPs almost every day last week

IAEA reps hear military actions or alarm sirens at all five Ukrainian NPPs almost every day last week

HOT NEWS

US strategy urges stable Europe–Russia relations, cultivating resistance to the current European path

No general pay hike for military in 2026 budget, but new contracts offer improved terms – Shmyhal

AFU General Staff: Nevinnomyssk Azot, producing basic components for explosives, damaged

AFU Air Force: 57 enemy UAV hits recorded at 13 locations last night

Ukrainian delegation's talks in USA will continue, Ukraine prepared for any developments – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ukraine's state budget 2026 allocates UAH 298.8 bln for education, science

Second career guidance hub opened in Kyiv region as part of DECIDE – authorities

Maliuk reports to Zelenskyy on SBU results in countering Russian occupiers

Denmark to cut aid to Ukraine in 2026

Ukraine urges PACE to strengthen intl mechanisms protecting food security

MP Skorokhod, her assistant and accomplice served suspicion notices – NABU

Umerov and Hnatov's talks with US representatives in Florida continue

US strategy urges stable Europe–Russia relations, cultivating resistance to the current European path

European Commission to facilitate Ukraine's access to EU cybersecurity pool - Virkkunen

Invaders capture nearly 12 square km in Siversk axis over past day, but make no progress in other directions – DeepState

AD
AD