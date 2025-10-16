Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:06 16.10.2025

Emergency power outages occur in Dnipropetrovsk region

1 min read
Emergency power outages are taking place in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the DTEK energy holding company has said.

"Emergency power outages have been applied in the Dnipropetrovsk region at the request of Ukrenergo," it said in a Telegram message on Thursday morning.

As reported, emergency power outages are being applied after a massive Russian attack on the power system on October 10, as a result of which 800,000 subscribers were cut off in Kyiv alone. Another emergency power outage occurred yesterday evening - this time they affected all of Ukraine, with the exception of the Donetsk region and part of the Chernihiv region. The reason for this situation is a capacity shortage with increased consumption due to the cold weather.

 

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #emergency_power_outages

