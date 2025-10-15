Greece may help with air defense – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“I informed the Prime Minister about the situation in Ukraine and about Russia’s strikes against our energy system. We are working to strengthen our air defense as much as possible before winter begins. Greece can truly help save lives, and I am grateful for that,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

He also noted that the Greek Prime Minister returned from the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, which marked an important peace success for the Middle East.

“And it would be right to maintain and build on this momentum. Global unity succeeded in that region, and now everything must be done to end Russia’s war against Ukraine,” the head of state stressed.

Zelenskyy added that this war remains the greatest source of global instability and danger, but peace is possible through force, and Russia must be forced to stop the war.