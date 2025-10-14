Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:39 14.10.2025

Kharkiv Defense Council expands mandatory evacuation zone for families with children from Kupiansk axis

1 min read
Kharkiv Defense Council expands mandatory evacuation zone for families with children from Kupiansk axis
Photo: https://t.me/synegubov/

The Defense Council of Kharkiv region has decided to forcibly evacuate families with children from 27 settlements of Velyky Burluk, six of Vilhuvatka and seven of Shevchenkove territorial communities, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"In total, we have to take 601 children to safer places, this is 409 families," Synehubov said in the Telegram channel.

He said the decision was made in connection with the aggravation of the security situation in Kupiansk axis.

"Evacuation routes have already been determined and temporary accommodation for people has been provided. Evacuated families will also receive support in obtaining IDP status, access to payments and humanitarian aid," Synehubov said.

Tags: #synehubov #kharkiv #evacuate

