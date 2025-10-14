Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:03 14.10.2025

German chancellor urges Trump to convince Putin to end war - media

1 min read
German chancellor urges Trump to convince Putin to end war - media
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MerzCDU

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the signing of the peace agreement between Israel and the Hamas group in Sharm el-Sheikh an "important day in history" and expressed hope that similar steps would bring peace closer to Ukraine.

Merz said that October 13 was "an important day in history - for this region, but also for the whole world", and the peace agreement "put an end to the conflict, at least for today," Deutsche Welle reports.

The Chancellor thanked the mediators, including US President Donald Trump, and urged him to use his influence on Vladimir Putin to help end the war in Ukraine. "This platform shows: when the international community is united, peace is possible," Merz stressed.

Tags: #merz #trump #war

MORE ABOUT

20:49 13.10.2025
Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump in Washington on Friday

Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump in Washington on Friday

18:38 13.10.2025
Mertz intends to raise Ukraine peace with Trump at Sharm el-Sheikh summit – media

Mertz intends to raise Ukraine peace with Trump at Sharm el-Sheikh summit – media

17:56 13.10.2025
Trump plans to welcome Zelenskyy in Washington on Oct 17 – media

Trump plans to welcome Zelenskyy in Washington on Oct 17 – media

09:12 13.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Trump eligible for Nobel Peace Prize if he stops Putin

Zelenskyy: Trump eligible for Nobel Peace Prize if he stops Putin

09:04 13.10.2025
Trump ready to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Russia doesn't stop war

Trump ready to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Russia doesn't stop war

16:50 11.10.2025
Ukrainian, US leaders discuss ways to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, related agreements

Ukrainian, US leaders discuss ways to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, related agreements

16:41 11.10.2025
Zelenskyy - Trump: If war in Middle East can be stopped, so can others, incl this Russian war

Zelenskyy - Trump: If war in Middle East can be stopped, so can others, incl this Russian war

15:44 11.10.2025
Zelenskyy now talking with Trump – Yermak

Zelenskyy now talking with Trump – Yermak

21:14 10.10.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump discuss possibility of transferring not only Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Trump discuss possibility of transferring not only Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

10:22 09.10.2025
Zelenskyy: The risk of Putin triggering world war is real

Zelenskyy: The risk of Putin triggering world war is real

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down/neutralizes 69 enemy targets, 27 strike UAVs hit at 7 locations

Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump in Washington on Friday

There are three options for financing Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

European Council summit will take place on 23-24 Oct in Brussels – Kallas

Zelenskyy: Problem arises in securing funds for gas imports

LATEST

General Staff reports 190 combat clashes during day

Defense forces repel 166 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

ARMA prepares for second competition for management of Morshynska

In Kharkiv region, 62 people injured amid shelling in past 24 hours – authorities

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down/neutralizes 69 enemy targets, 27 strike UAVs hit at 7 locations

Zelenskyy, President of Czech Republic discuss continued assistance, incl supply of artillery shells, exchanged new ideas

One Ukrainian citizen known to have been injured in train accident in Slovakia

There are three options for financing Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

NATO releases agenda for meeting of defense ministers

Interdepartmental working group on Ukraine's accession to EU approves draft negotiating position on Cluster 3

AD
AD