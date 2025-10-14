German chancellor urges Trump to convince Putin to end war - media

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MerzCDU

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the signing of the peace agreement between Israel and the Hamas group in Sharm el-Sheikh an "important day in history" and expressed hope that similar steps would bring peace closer to Ukraine.

Merz said that October 13 was "an important day in history - for this region, but also for the whole world", and the peace agreement "put an end to the conflict, at least for today," Deutsche Welle reports.

The Chancellor thanked the mediators, including US President Donald Trump, and urged him to use his influence on Vladimir Putin to help end the war in Ukraine. "This platform shows: when the international community is united, peace is possible," Merz stressed.