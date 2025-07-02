Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:57 02.07.2025

Affected residents of liberated territories to be eligible for disability status - Ministry of Veterans Affairs

2 min read
Affected residents of liberated territories to be eligible for disability status - Ministry of Veterans Affairs

Injured residents of the liberated Ukrainian territories will be able to obtain the status of a person with a disability as a result of the war, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs reports, citing a government decision.

"We continue to simplify the procedures for establishing disability for civilians injured as a result of full-scale Russian aggression... These changes apply to the civilian population who were injured by explosive devices. From now on, the status of a person with a disability as a result of the war will be able to be obtained not only by residents of territories controlled by the state authorities of Ukraine, the population who were injured by explosive devices as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, but also by those who were injured in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories that have already been liberated by the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that thus, people who suffered serious health injuries during the Russian occupation, for example in Bucha or Kherson, will have the right, after the interdepartmental commission of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs establishes the fact of health injuries in such territories, to apply to medical commissions to establish the relevant causal link, which will allow them to subsequently obtain the status of a person with a disability as a result of the war and appropriate social guarantees.

Tags: #ministry_of_veteran_affairs #war

MORE ABOUT

15:02 27.06.2025
Umerov: DPRK involves about 11,000 soldiers from elite contingent in war against Ukraine, considers deploying additional contingent

Umerov: DPRK involves about 11,000 soldiers from elite contingent in war against Ukraine, considers deploying additional contingent

18:59 24.06.2025
Maximum isolation of Russia, cap oil price to $30 per barrel are necessary to end war – Zelenskyy

Maximum isolation of Russia, cap oil price to $30 per barrel are necessary to end war – Zelenskyy

15:09 24.06.2025
Ukraine, Council of Europe to sign agreement on the establishment of special tribunal on crime of Russia’s aggression – MP

Ukraine, Council of Europe to sign agreement on the establishment of special tribunal on crime of Russia’s aggression – MP

20:31 23.06.2025
Head of European Solidarity branch from Troitske, Luhansk region, killed on frontline

Head of European Solidarity branch from Troitske, Luhansk region, killed on frontline

17:00 21.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Putin wants not only all of Ukraine, but also Belarus, Baltic states, Moldova, Caucasus, and countries like Kazakhstan

Zelenskyy: Putin wants not only all of Ukraine, but also Belarus, Baltic states, Moldova, Caucasus, and countries like Kazakhstan

20:13 19.06.2025
Metinvest helps equip five command, staff vehicles for units of Ukraine's Ground Forces

Metinvest helps equip five command, staff vehicles for units of Ukraine's Ground Forces

12:14 17.06.2025
ISW: Russian forces seize Kindrativka in northern Sumy region

ISW: Russian forces seize Kindrativka in northern Sumy region

21:07 12.06.2025
Trump sees that Russia is not entirely honest about war – Zelenskyy

Trump sees that Russia is not entirely honest about war – Zelenskyy

18:37 12.06.2025
War enters stage where everyone fighting for finances, Zelenskyy believes

War enters stage where everyone fighting for finances, Zelenskyy believes

16:55 12.06.2025
Yatsenyuk: Ukraine needs unity between EU, USA to prevail

Yatsenyuk: Ukraine needs unity between EU, USA to prevail

HOT NEWS

Chernyshov bail posted in accordance with court decision

SBU announces termination of Ukrainian citizenship for Metropolitan Onufriy

HACC refuses to remove Chernyshov from dpty PM post

Invaders can launch up to 500 drones at a time across Ukraine, but not every day – Budanov

GUR strikes Saratovorgsintez oil refinery in Russia’s Saratov region

LATEST

Two explosions occur in Zhytomyr region, 2 dead, 15 injured – regional administration head

Ukraine may sign expanded partial agreement with Council of Europe on Special Tribunal by end of 2025 – Mudra

SOCAR opens solar-powered EV fast-charging gas station in Switzerland

Ombudsman: Russia urges relatives of Ukrainian POWs to contact USA, as Ukraine allegedly does not want to return its defenders home

Zelenskyy, Egyptian President to instruct to begin preparation of preferential trade agreement

Kyivstar TV, MEGOGO sign co-exclusive agreement with Paramount+

Zelenskyy announces news about Ukrainian interceptor drones

Ukraine clarifying with USA details of supply of defense support at all working levels – Zelenskyy

Lithuania, USA to discuss suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine – FM

Cabinet allocates UAH 540 mln for repairs of about 200 apartment buildings – Shmyhal

AD
AD