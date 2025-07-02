Affected residents of liberated territories to be eligible for disability status - Ministry of Veterans Affairs

Injured residents of the liberated Ukrainian territories will be able to obtain the status of a person with a disability as a result of the war, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs reports, citing a government decision.

"We continue to simplify the procedures for establishing disability for civilians injured as a result of full-scale Russian aggression... These changes apply to the civilian population who were injured by explosive devices. From now on, the status of a person with a disability as a result of the war will be able to be obtained not only by residents of territories controlled by the state authorities of Ukraine, the population who were injured by explosive devices as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, but also by those who were injured in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories that have already been liberated by the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that thus, people who suffered serious health injuries during the Russian occupation, for example in Bucha or Kherson, will have the right, after the interdepartmental commission of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs establishes the fact of health injuries in such territories, to apply to medical commissions to establish the relevant causal link, which will allow them to subsequently obtain the status of a person with a disability as a result of the war and appropriate social guarantees.