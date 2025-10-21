Veterans Ministry launching adaptation program for defense personnel who completely or partially lost their sight

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs has begun accepting applications for a specialized adaptation program for veterans who have completely or partially lost their sight.

According to the announcement, the program provides participants with adaptation services tailored to their needs and capabilities in a convenient format: individual, family (with caregivers), or group (up to 10 people). The choice of the form of adaptation services depends on the type, purpose, objectives, stage, and methods of providing adaptation services.

"The program's first partner is Trinity Hub (Kyiv). This is a public organization with the necessary specialized training equipment and adapted spaces for visually impaired and disabled individuals. This is where the first group of participants will be formed. Contracting with other entities is ongoing, and the geography of service provision will expand," the department added.

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs noted that all services under the program are completely free for veterans who meet certain criteria, and funding is provided through the state budget—the ministry reimburses the cost of services to those providing them within established price caps.