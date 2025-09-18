Veterans ministry to plant 12,000 saplings in VDNH therapeutic garden

Photo: https://mva.gov.ua

The creation of the Therapeutic Garden is underway on the territory of the National Complex Expocenter of Ukraine (VDNH, Kyiv), the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine has said.

"Preparatory and land works have already been completed, and now the planting of plants is underway... 16 more will be added to the 27 trees that already grew at the location, as well as 688 shrubs and almost 12,000 perennial plants. Among them are apple trees, bruslin, geranium, helenium, thyme, rosemary, sedge, brunnera, pachysandra and many others," the ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that the plants in the Therapeutic Garden are selected to engage all five human senses; they differ in smells, shades and textures, so you can observe them, hear them, feel them by touch, and inhale their aroma.

At the entrance to the garden, trees and shrubs will be planted to create bright seasonal accents: in the fall, it will be maple, mountain ash and Lamarck's irga, and in the spring, lilac. In the central part, sunny meadows of perennials will be located, and dense shrubs will be planted around the areas for therapeutic practices, creating an atmosphere of comfort and security. In addition, plants in the Therapeutic Garden will have different flowering periods to maintain the expressiveness of the location in each season. Young grasses will appear in the spring, bright colors will dominate in the summer - yellow rudbeckia, purple echinacea and blue amsonia. In the fall, visitors will be able to feel the touch of silky braids of feather grass and cool leaves of the cuff, and in the winter the space will maintain structure thanks to dry stalks of cereals. The aroma will also change every season: from spicy oregano and sage in the summer to subtle shades of lavender that last until late autumn.

"Planting trees and other plants is an important stage in creating the Therapeutic Garden, which will continue until its opening. Currently, geodetic and land works have been completed, an inclusive coating has been selected, and lighting and irrigation networks have been laid. The garden is scheduled to open in the fall of this year," the ministry said.

It is noted that the project is being implemented by VDNH together with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs within the framework of the National Strategy for Creating a Barrier-Free Space.