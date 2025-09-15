Sybiha: MFA, UNITED24 fundraising for ground robots for front exceeds UAH 10 mln

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

A special fundraising of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine and UNITED24 "Steel Allies" for ground robotic platforms for the Armed Forces of Ukraine exceeded the mark of UAH 10 million, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"The needs of the army are constant, so this initiative has no end date. The fundraising is primarily aimed at foreigners, and we are most actively promoting it abroad. The QR code is present at events of embassies and Ukrainian communities, on foreign television channels and on the pages of our partners. I urge everyone to join and actively disseminate information about the collection among foreign audiences. Every contribution, regardless of its size, saves lives," the ministry's press service said on the website on Monday citing Sybiha.

The Foreign Ministryd's head said the funds raised allow for the purchase and transfer to the front of several types of ground robots: evacuation, logistics and mine clearance.

The minister expressed deep gratitude to everyone who has already joined the fundraising: foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine, ambassadors, communities, business partners and all those who care. He especially thanked the teams of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and UNITED24 for the organization and coordination.