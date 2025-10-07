Mykolaiv receives centralized fresh water for first time since 2022 – Kuleba

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/oleksiikuleba

For the first time since 2022, when the Russian occupiers blew up a key water main, Mykolaiv received a centralized supply of fresh water, and the funds saved during the design of this facility in the amount of over UAH 2.5 billion will be directed to other water supply facilities, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

"After the Russians blew up a key water main, more than half a million residents of Mykolaiv were left without permanent water supply. To restore people's access to fresh water, we built a new water main in a year - an extremely complex infrastructure project," he said on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to Kuleba, during this time a new pipeline with a length of 136 km was completely built - in two strands of 67.9 km each. Pumping stations are ready. In August, a test filling of the network took place in compliance with all technological standards. "Today, fresh water is supplied to consumers," he noted. The Vice Prime Minister emphasized that the system is protected from shelling, as much as possible in the conditions of a major war, cable lines are laid underground, there are shelters for personnel, backup generators and modern equipment.

"I am grateful to Serhiy Sukhomlyn (head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine - IF-U) for his work. It was thanks to the expertise of the Restoration Agency that the cost of the project was reduced by more than UAH 2.5 billion . It amounted to UAH 6.3 billion, which is 25% less than the initial estimate," Kuleba said.

According to him, the saved funds will be directed to other water supply facilities, in particular, the construction of water pipelines in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Vinnytsia regions to ensure stable water supply for over 180,000 people.