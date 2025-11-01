Missile strike in Mykolaiv kills one person, child among 15 injured - regional administration

One person was killed and 15 were injured in a Russian airstrike on Mykolaiv on Saturday morning, including a child, said Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

"At around 7:20, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile (presumably an Iskander M with a cluster munition warhead) on Mykolaiv. Unfortunately, one person was killed. At this time, 15 people received injuries (of varying severity). Among the injured was a child; doctors are assessing his condition as moderate," Kim wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the strike damaged gas stations and cars in the city.

Kim previously reported an explosion in the city and casualties, without specifying the number. No fatalities were reported.