Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:18 22.10.2025

OKKO has to deal with alternative water supply to filling stations after blackouts on Oct 10 – vice president

1 min read
OKKO has to deal with alternative water supply to filling stations after blackouts on Oct 10 – vice president
Photo: https://www.okko.ua

The OKKO filling station network after large-scale power outages after the Russian Federation's strikes on the power system on October 10 had to deal with backup water supply to its complexes, said OKKO vice president for procurement, wholesale sales and new types of business Yuriy Kuchabsky.

"Following the recent blackouts in Kyiv, we realized that we still need to address the water supply at our gas stations. There were times when the water utility stopped pumping water due to power outages. Accordingly, we are installing reserve tanks in locations without our own wells to provide water for a few days," he said during the Energy that Keeps Ukraine Running forum from RBC-Ukraine, which was held in Kyiv the other day.

He also noted that at the moment all OKKO filling stations are equipped with diesel generators and have Starlinks to be provided with electricity and the Internet.

Kuchabsky also advised owners of natural gas heating boilers to consider providing themselves with LPG (liquefied petroleum gas, mainly propane and butane).

"Put the barrels, we will bring you LPG, which will replace gas. Yes, consumers need to have certain approvals, but it is realistic to do this," Kuchabsky noted.

Tags: #water #filling #stations #supply

MORE ABOUT

19:44 16.10.2025
Ukrenergo applies emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine

Ukrenergo applies emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine

14:50 07.10.2025
Mykolaiv receives centralized fresh water for first time since 2022 – Kuleba

Mykolaiv receives centralized fresh water for first time since 2022 – Kuleba

19:23 25.09.2025
Disconnecting electricity, gas supply during heating season due to debts unacceptable – Svyrydenko

Disconnecting electricity, gas supply during heating season due to debts unacceptable – Svyrydenko

13:19 22.09.2025
Every 5th Kyiv resident believes city should improve rainwater collection and sewage systems

Every 5th Kyiv resident believes city should improve rainwater collection and sewage systems

10:41 05.09.2025
Water level in cooling pond at ZNPP drops by more than 3.2 m since collapse of Kakhovka dam – IAEA

Water level in cooling pond at ZNPP drops by more than 3.2 m since collapse of Kakhovka dam – IAEA

18:41 01.09.2025
Cabinet allocates UAH 34 mln for water supply for Mykolaiv region

Cabinet allocates UAH 34 mln for water supply for Mykolaiv region

14:28 25.08.2025
Director busted for supplying substandard butter to National Guard – SBI

Director busted for supplying substandard butter to National Guard – SBI

20:25 06.08.2025
Interpipe supplies specialized micropiles for bridge reconstruction in Slovakia

Interpipe supplies specialized micropiles for bridge reconstruction in Slovakia

13:23 01.08.2025
Ukrainian mobile operator lifecell connects 350 base stations to Datagroup fiber network, eyes 800 by year-end

Ukrainian mobile operator lifecell connects 350 base stations to Datagroup fiber network, eyes 800 by year-end

11:48 22.07.2025
French FM: USA readiness to supply weapons to Ukraine is signal that Trump has finally chosen a side

French FM: USA readiness to supply weapons to Ukraine is signal that Trump has finally chosen a side

HOT NEWS

Most bankers expect NBU to keep rate at 15.5%, some allow for decrease to 15%

Ukrainian stocks, eurobonds fall after news of postponed U.S.-Russia talks

Russian strikes since the start of the war have damaged DTEK Naftogaz equipment worth EUR40 million – top manager

Zelenskyy: Russia heading toward $100 billion deficit by 2026

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified $2 billion gas supply alternative

LATEST

Banks recording highest growth in hryvnia lending since 2015, planning to ease conditions

Most bankers expect NBU to keep rate at 15.5%, some allow for decrease to 15%

Ukrainian stocks, eurobonds fall after news of postponed U.S.-Russia talks

Former Odesa Port-Side Plant tolling partner Agro Gas Trading applies for privatization auction

Westinghouse plans to accelerate construction of KhNPP unit 5, unit 6 immediately after war – company executive

EBRD considering providing up to EUR 100 mln for construction of social rental housing with support from Hansen Ukrainian Mission

NBU cuts FX interventions by 17.9% over week to curb hryvnia weakening

Budget Committee backs bill to raise 2025 state spending by UAH 325 bln for Rada consideration

Central executive bodies, backed by Decarbonization Fund, can install around 200 solar power plants by year-end – Energy Efficiency Agency

Cabinet allocates UAH 6 bln for protective structures, energy and railway infrastructure restoration

AD
AD