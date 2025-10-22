OKKO has to deal with alternative water supply to filling stations after blackouts on Oct 10 – vice president

Photo: https://www.okko.ua

The OKKO filling station network after large-scale power outages after the Russian Federation's strikes on the power system on October 10 had to deal with backup water supply to its complexes, said OKKO vice president for procurement, wholesale sales and new types of business Yuriy Kuchabsky.

"Following the recent blackouts in Kyiv, we realized that we still need to address the water supply at our gas stations. There were times when the water utility stopped pumping water due to power outages. Accordingly, we are installing reserve tanks in locations without our own wells to provide water for a few days," he said during the Energy that Keeps Ukraine Running forum from RBC-Ukraine, which was held in Kyiv the other day.

He also noted that at the moment all OKKO filling stations are equipped with diesel generators and have Starlinks to be provided with electricity and the Internet.

Kuchabsky also advised owners of natural gas heating boilers to consider providing themselves with LPG (liquefied petroleum gas, mainly propane and butane).

"Put the barrels, we will bring you LPG, which will replace gas. Yes, consumers need to have certain approvals, but it is realistic to do this," Kuchabsky noted.