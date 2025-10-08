Mykolaiv energy workers receive new equipment from Denmark

The municipal enterprise Mykolaivblteploenergo received four special vehicles from the Kingdom of Denmark in cooperation with UNOPS, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych has said.

"We personally received the keys from Minister of Business, Industry and Financial Affairs of Denmark Morten Bødskov. In addition, we were pleased to welcome the newly appointed Ambassador of Denmark to Ukraine Thomas Lund-Sørensen to Mykolaiv. I am sure that productive work awaits us," Sienkevych said in the Telegram channel.

He said this assistance is especially important on the eve of the heating season, as active preparations for winter are underway.