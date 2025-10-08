Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:21 08.10.2025

Mykolaiv energy workers receive new equipment from Denmark

1 min read
Mykolaiv energy workers receive new equipment from Denmark

The municipal enterprise Mykolaivblteploenergo received four special vehicles from the Kingdom of Denmark in cooperation with UNOPS, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych has said.

"We personally received the keys from Minister of Business, Industry and Financial Affairs of Denmark Morten Bødskov. In addition, we were pleased to welcome the newly appointed Ambassador of Denmark to Ukraine Thomas Lund-Sørensen to Mykolaiv. I am sure that productive work awaits us," Sienkevych said in the Telegram channel.

He said this assistance is especially important on the eve of the heating season, as active preparations for winter are underway.

Tags: #mykolaiv #energy #technology #denmark

MORE ABOUT

21:05 07.10.2025
Serbia to continue talks with Russia on situation around NIS on which USA imposing sanctions

Serbia to continue talks with Russia on situation around NIS on which USA imposing sanctions

18:59 07.10.2025
Ukraine plans to increase gas imports by about 30% due to Russian attacks – energy minister

Ukraine plans to increase gas imports by about 30% due to Russian attacks – energy minister

18:17 07.10.2025
Govt to maintain fixed price for natural gas for household consumers – Zelenskyy

Govt to maintain fixed price for natural gas for household consumers – Zelenskyy

16:32 07.10.2025
Ukraine has contingency plans for all heating-season scenarios, but early to talk about prolonged power or gas outages – Energy Minister

Ukraine has contingency plans for all heating-season scenarios, but early to talk about prolonged power or gas outages – Energy Minister

14:50 07.10.2025
Mykolaiv receives centralized fresh water for first time since 2022 – Kuleba

Mykolaiv receives centralized fresh water for first time since 2022 – Kuleba

20:59 06.10.2025
Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting on energy sector situation after aggressor's strikes

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting on energy sector situation after aggressor's strikes

20:48 06.10.2025
Zelenskyy, Lithuanian PM discuss energy, defense aid, investments in defense

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian PM discuss energy, defense aid, investments in defense

18:16 06.10.2025
Danish Industry Minister announces memo to attract Ukrainian defense industry enterprises to production in his country

Danish Industry Minister announces memo to attract Ukrainian defense industry enterprises to production in his country

17:46 06.10.2025
Ukrainian Fire Point to be able to start production in Denmark in coming months – defense minister

Ukrainian Fire Point to be able to start production in Denmark in coming months – defense minister

20:58 03.10.2025
Ukraine boosts power exports 41% in Sept, reaching highest monthly level since spring 2020

Ukraine boosts power exports 41% in Sept, reaching highest monthly level since spring 2020

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Potential in production of drones, missiles to be $35 bln in 2026

Zaluzhny: I do not recognize any ideas of holding elections during war

Servant of the People faction backs Berezhna for Vice PM of Humanitarian Policy-Culture Minister

Vyshhorod mayor and contractor director accused of embezzling UAH 6.6 mln

Von der Leyen says Russian airspace violations are hybrid warfare against the EU

LATEST

Since beginning of Dobropillia counter-offensive operation, Russians already suffer over 12,000 losses – Zelenskyy

Govt approves winter preparedness plan – Svyrydenko

Ukraine's Tomahawk supplies to depend on Trump's stance on escalation

Zelenskyy: Potential in production of drones, missiles to be $35 bln in 2026

Rada authorizes transfer of land plots to former owners of destroyed property without tender for duration of martial law

Zaluzhny: I do not recognize any ideas of holding elections during war

Explosion occurred in Kyiv, one killed, another one injured – police

Defense Industry Forum concludes in Kyiv: Event hosts about 2,000 participants from over 20 countries

Netherlands, Ukraine discuss further support for F-16 aircraft

President appoints two members to High Council of Justice

AD
AD