Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:40 30.04.2025

Ukrainian Council of Arms Manufacturers initiates changes to legislation on restricting information about defense industry enterprises – Smetanin

1 min read
Ukrainian Council of Arms Manufacturers initiates changes to legislation on restricting information about defense industry enterprises – Smetanin
Photo: https://t.me/herman_smetanin_msp/501

The Ukrainian Council of Arms Manufacturers has initiated a discussion on legislative changes that will limit information about defense enterprises, Ukrainian Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin has said.

"Together with the Ukrainian Council of Arms Manufacturers, we have convened a kind of public discussion on legislative changes that will limit information about defense enterprises. Thank you to everyone who joined: opinion leaders, people's deputies, representatives of state bodies, manufacturers," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

As the minister noted, one of the sources from which the enemy gets information is open data in state registers on the location of defense industry manufacturers, since current legislation requires indicating in more than 10 different registers the real location of production facilities, land plots, real estate, etc.

"We will listen to the public, and remain true to the principles of transparency and accountability. There must be access to information - but such that will preserve sensitive data about our defense enterprises. And most valuable - our armaments," Smetanin emphasized.

Tags: #smetanin

MORE ABOUT

17:08 14.04.2025
German Quantum Systems and Ukrainian Frontline sign memo of understanding on cooperation in defense industry – Smetanin

German Quantum Systems and Ukrainian Frontline sign memo of understanding on cooperation in defense industry – Smetanin

13:59 02.11.2024
Belgian THALES intends to establish joint production of missiles with Ukraine to counter enemy UAVs - Smetanin

Belgian THALES intends to establish joint production of missiles with Ukraine to counter enemy UAVs - Smetanin

HOT NEWS

Govt to consult with heads of factions, Rada leadership on May 1 on ratification of minerals deal with USA – Shmyhal

Minerals deal with USA may be signed within next 24 hours – Shmyhal

Sybiha concedes peace talks in any format after real and lasting ceasefire achieved

SBU drones hit Murom instrument-making plant working for Russian navy and aviation – source

Zelenskyy: We’re identifying precisely those pressure points of Russia that will most effectively push Moscow toward diplomacy

LATEST

Shmyhal instructs to consider accelerated approaches to restoring heat supply infrastructure

Zaporizhia NPP guard, who illegally sentenced to 11 years by Russians, constantly tortured in captivity – ZMINA

Regulation of drug markups does not lead to closure of pharmacies – Liashko

Yermak stresses need to monitor logistics to prevent Russia from using critical components for military purposes

OSCE Rep on Freedom of Media condemns cruel treatment and murder of Ukrainian journalist Roshchyna

Some 300 convicted collaborators waiting to leave for Russia as part of possible exchange for Ukrainians – I Want To My Own project

Ukraine, Moldova are stronger together on negotiating path to join EU – Stefanishyna

Only Member States can decide whether to separate negotiation process on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to EU – European Commission

Woman injured in attack on Kamianske dies in hospital – authorities

Regulation of drug markups does not lead to closure of pharmacies – Liashko

AD
AD