Ukrainian Council of Arms Manufacturers initiates changes to legislation on restricting information about defense industry enterprises – Smetanin

The Ukrainian Council of Arms Manufacturers has initiated a discussion on legislative changes that will limit information about defense enterprises, Ukrainian Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin has said.

"Together with the Ukrainian Council of Arms Manufacturers, we have convened a kind of public discussion on legislative changes that will limit information about defense enterprises. Thank you to everyone who joined: opinion leaders, people's deputies, representatives of state bodies, manufacturers," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

As the minister noted, one of the sources from which the enemy gets information is open data in state registers on the location of defense industry manufacturers, since current legislation requires indicating in more than 10 different registers the real location of production facilities, land plots, real estate, etc.

"We will listen to the public, and remain true to the principles of transparency and accountability. There must be access to information - but such that will preserve sensitive data about our defense enterprises. And most valuable - our armaments," Smetanin emphasized.