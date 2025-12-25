Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:07 25.12.2025

UkrOboronProm announces selection of independent directors for six key enterprises

UkrOboronProm announces selection of independent directors for six key enterprises

The Joint Stock Company Ukrainian Defense Industry (the State Concern UkrOboronProm) has announced the start of the selection process for candidates to fill the positions of independent members of the supervisory boards of six key enterprises in the following areas: aircraft manufacturing, radar equipment production, ammunition and special chemicals production, transport vehicle production, armored vehicle production, and shipbuilding.

"We are beginning a search for candidates for independent supervisory board members with experience in the following areas: corporate governance, human resources management, and high-tech engineering," the company said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

According to the announcement, applications for participation in the selection process (including a detailed candidate resume) will be accepted until December 31 of this year.

According to the announcements, there are 12 vacancies (four in each of the three areas) in the cities of Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia, and Vinnytsia, but the companies themselves are not named.

As reported, Ukroboronprom entered the global ranking of full-fledged arms manufacturers for the first time based on its 2024 results, ranking 52nd out of 100. The company's growth rate ranked 6th. Its revenue in 2024 amounted to $3 billion, a 41% increase compared to 2023.

