Interfax-Ukraine
15:19 03.09.2025

Ukroboronprom signs three cooperation agreements on first day of work at MSPO – Smetanin

Three cooperation documents were signed by Ukroboronprom only on the first day of work at the 33rd international defence industry exhibition (MSPO), which is taking place in Poland, general director of JSC Ukrainian Defence Industry Herman Smetanin reported on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"The first day of the Ukroboronprom team's work at the MSPO exhibition: three signed documents on cooperation. In particular: one of the enterprises of JSC Ukrainian Defence Industry and a Polish defence company signed an agreement on the supply of component products; an agreement on a strategic partnership between an Ukroboronprom enterprise and an American company in the field of radio electronics. Significant strengthening of our capabilities: Memorandum of Cooperation between an Ukroboronprom enterprise and the Canadian company ITPS. The parties agreed to establish cooperation in the field of product modernization," Smetanin listed on Telegram.

