Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:22 29.12.2025

Ukroboronprom shortlists candidates for supervisory board membership

2 min read

Joint-Stock Company Ukrainian Defense Industry announces the selection of candidates for the positions of independent members of the Supervisory Boards of six key enterprises, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

"JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry has announced the selection of candidates for the positions of independent members of the supervisory boards of six key enterprises in the following areas: Aircraft construction, production of radar equipment, production of ammunition and special chemicals, production of transport vehicles, production of armored vehicles, and shipbuilding," according to a message posted on the department's Telegram channel.

The message notes that Ukroboronprom aims to ensure the formation of professional supervisory boards that will contribute to the long-term sustainable development, transparency, efficiency, and control of defense industry enterprises, in accordance with the principles of corporate governance and the best international practices.

"Therefore, the Ministry of Defense is starting the search for candidates with experience in the following areas: Corporate governance, personnel management, and science-intensive engineering," the Ministry of Defense informs.

Details about current vacancies and qualification requirements for candidates can be found on the official Ukroboronprom website in the "Career" section. Documents for participation in the selection process (a detailed CV) will be accepted until December 31, 2025.

