Kovalska Group creating its own architectural and engineering studio

Kovalska Group is establishing its own architectural and engineering studio and is transitioning to full-cycle design in-house, the company's press service reported.

"While our team previously oversaw and coordinated the work of external architects and designers, we will now develop the project fully—from the initial sketch to the interior design. It's important to us that the architectural design of each project reflects the high standards and style of Kovalska," explains Olha Pylypenko, the group's executive director.

The new architectural and engineering structure of the Kovalska Group brings together architects, engineers, designers, and constructors. The new division will cover the full design cycle, from concept to development of working documentation. Kovalska's architectural and engineering services are now also available to external clients.

As noted in the release, to further strengthen its internal expertise and integrate best international practices into its projects, Kovalska will continue to collaborate with leading global architectural firms—not only as a client but also as an equal partner in joint project development. Current partnership projects include the revitalization of the historic building of the former Kyiv Distillery in collaboration with David Chipperfield Studio and the NUVO business park, which is being developed jointly with the Dutch firm MVRDV.

The Kovalska industrial and construction group has operated in Ukraine's construction market since 1956, uniting over 20 companies engaged in raw material extraction, production, and construction. Its products are marketed under the Beton vid Kovalskoi, Avenu, and Siltek brands. Kovalska enterprises operate in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Lviv, and Chernihiv regions. Its aerated concrete plant in Kherson region has been idle since the start of the occupation.