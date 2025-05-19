Zelenskyy orders creation of permanent expanded national group for negotiations with Russia

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13559

The Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Istanbul on May 15-16 managed to keep the conversation within a decent framework, all Russian threats were rejected, the Ukrainian proposal for a 30-day ceasefire remains in force, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting on the diplomatic track of ending the war and negotiations in Istanbul on May 15-16.

“I held a meeting on our diplomatic efforts to end the war and to establish a real and durable peace. Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, reported on the work of our delegation and the negotiation process in Türkiye. The meetings on May 15–16 showed the world both our commitment to advancing peace and, at the same time, the necessity of pressuring Russia in order to stop the war,” he said on X Monday.

As the president noted, after the meeting he gave the order to form a “permanent expanded national negotiating group.”

According to the president, the greatest result of the meeting was the agreement on the exchange of prisoners of war in the format of 1,000 for 1,000. "Our team is currently working out the details of the exchange. I am grateful to everyone who is helping," he added.

As the president noted, Umerov, as the head of the delegation to Turkey, reported on the specific details of the conversation with the Russians. “The Ukrainian delegation succeeded in keeping the talks in a dignified manner. All Russian attempts to issue threats were rejected. Ukraine insists on the need for a full and unconditional ceasefire in order to save human lives and to establish the necessary foundation for diplomacy. Such a ceasefire must be long enough and include the possibility of extension. Our proposal, shared by our partners, is 30 days — we are ready for this,” Zelenskyy assured.

“We are also prepared for a meeting at the level of leaders to solve the key issues. Ukraine is not afraid of direct talks with Russia, and it is important that the Russian leadership not prolong the war,” Zelenskyy stressed.

Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, and the Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, reported on meetings and contacts with representatives of the United States and European partners — specifically representatives of France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Türkiye. Yermak presented the positions of the key countries. We are coordinating with our partners on an almost daily basis. I am grateful for the support,” the President informed.