Interfax-Ukraine
20:19 13.10.2025

Interdepartmental working group on Ukraine's accession to EU approves draft negotiating position on Cluster 3

The interdepartmental working group on ensuring the negotiation process on accession to the European Union and adapting Ukrainian legislation to EU law approved the draft negotiating position within the framework of negotiating Cluster 3.

"The next step is approval by the government... This is a comprehensive Cluster that includes a wide range of issues - from economic and monetary policy to education and culture, and each of them is important for Ukraine's future membership in the EU," the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration said.

It is noted that the negotiating position also includes a request for certain transitional periods in relation to the chapters covered by Cluster 3.

The Office said that after receiving screening reports from the European Commission, Ukraine will develop and approve negotiating positions for Clusters 4 and 5.

As reported, on May 14, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the roadmaps necessary for the opening of Cluster 1 "Fundamentals of accession" in the pre-accession negotiations between Ukraine and the European Union, and on May 30, it approved Ukraine's negotiating positions within the framework of accession to the EU under Cluster 2 "Internal market" and Cluster 6 "External relations". Ukraine also completed screening with the European Union under the negotiation Cluster 3 "Competitiveness and inclusive development", Cluster 4 "Green agenda and sustainable connectivity" and Cluster 5 "Resources, agriculture and cohesion policy."

On September 30, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Cos announced that Ukraine had completed the process of screening Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European legislation.

