Economy

19:25 28.02.2023

Founder of Digital Future Fund unites his business projects into Qollabe group

1 min read

Oleksiy Vitchenko, a Ukrainian entrepreneur and founder of the Digital Future Fund, has united his business projects into a group under the Qollabe brand headquartered in Kyiv, the Qollabe press service reported on Tuesday.

According to the press release, the group included Govitall IT company, Translate.com online translation service, Calmerry psychological assistance platform and Digital Future venture fund.

The mission of the group is to create product solutions that make life and work easier for people around the world, the group said.

Earlier, Vitchenko told the Ukrainian edition of Forbes that Qollabe managed to maintain its market position in 2022 due to the good implementation of the company's services abroad. He also said that Qollabe is a Diia.city resident.

Tags: #group #qollabe

MORE ABOUT

10:58 29.09.2022
Meeting of national armaments directors of member countries of Ukraine Defense Contact Group held in Brussels

Meeting of national armaments directors of member countries of Ukraine Defense Contact Group held in Brussels

11:01 30.08.2022
Yermak-Rasmussen Group finalizes draft recommendations on future security guarantees for Ukraine

Yermak-Rasmussen Group finalizes draft recommendations on future security guarantees for Ukraine

11:47 08.06.2022
Chernovetskyi Investment Group is resuming search for and funding of the projects

Chernovetskyi Investment Group is resuming search for and funding of the projects

11:19 03.06.2022
Yermak-McFaul intl expert group urges EU to expedite imposition of full embargo on Russian energy resources

Yermak-McFaul intl expert group urges EU to expedite imposition of full embargo on Russian energy resources

21:01 25.05.2022
EU, USA, UK create Advisory Group to coordinate efforts to bring to justice those involved in war crimes during Russia’s war against Ukraine

EU, USA, UK create Advisory Group to coordinate efforts to bring to justice those involved in war crimes during Russia’s war against Ukraine

17:35 29.03.2022
Leading world lawyers join working group on accountability for international crimes committed in Ukraine – PGO

Leading world lawyers join working group on accountability for international crimes committed in Ukraine – PGO

18:31 09.03.2022
Prosecutor General: Important to create joint investigation team to investigate Russia's crimes

Prosecutor General: Important to create joint investigation team to investigate Russia's crimes

17:43 14.05.2021
VR Capital Group objects to the ruling of Pechersk District Court blocking the enforcement of the Supreme Court decision

VR Capital Group objects to the ruling of Pechersk District Court blocking the enforcement of the Supreme Court decision

12:34 28.04.2021
VR Capital Group welcomes the recent decision of the Supreme Court of Ukraine in its proceedings against Ukraine Railways

VR Capital Group welcomes the recent decision of the Supreme Court of Ukraine in its proceedings against Ukraine Railways

17:59 06.03.2017
KTD Group's household appliances plant in Cherkasy will start work in late March

KTD Group's household appliances plant in Cherkasy will start work in late March

AD

HOT NEWS

OECD-Ukraine Liaison Office to open in Kyiv on March 1 – Secretary-General Cormann

Ukraine puts forward its candidacy for IAEA Board of Governors

Ukraine receives $1.25 bln grant from USA

Zelenskyy urges head of US Treasury to continue strengthening sanctions against Russia

HACC decides to recover PINbank of Russian citizen Giner to state

LATEST

Zhydachiv Pulp and Paper Mill first in Ukraine to start production of office paper from waste paper – mill

Housing commissioning in Ukraine falls by 37.8% in 2022 – statistics

Metinvest can supply enough steel to rebuild Ukraine, interested in acquiring assets in Europe – CEO

Busin insurer plans to send UAH 13.6 mln from 2022 profit to pay dividends, UAH 48.8 mln to increase charter capital

Turkish market opens for export of Ukrainian fish products – State Fisheries Agency

Shmyhal: Ukraine wins not only battle for heat, but also battle for light

Law on compensation for damaged or destroyed housing to come into action in May – Shuliak

Ukrtelecom cuts revenue by 15% in 2022

DTEK restores power supply to more than 7 mln subscribers during one year of war

OECD-Ukraine Liaison Office to open in Kyiv on March 1 – Secretary-General Cormann

AD
AD
AD
AD