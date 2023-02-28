Founder of Digital Future Fund unites his business projects into Qollabe group

Oleksiy Vitchenko, a Ukrainian entrepreneur and founder of the Digital Future Fund, has united his business projects into a group under the Qollabe brand headquartered in Kyiv, the Qollabe press service reported on Tuesday.

According to the press release, the group included Govitall IT company, Translate.com online translation service, Calmerry psychological assistance platform and Digital Future venture fund.

The mission of the group is to create product solutions that make life and work easier for people around the world, the group said.

Earlier, Vitchenko told the Ukrainian edition of Forbes that Qollabe managed to maintain its market position in 2022 due to the good implementation of the company's services abroad. He also said that Qollabe is a Diia.city resident.