Kovalska invests 6.6 mln in lab modernization

Industrial and construction group "Kovalska" updated the equipment of its own Innovation and Technology Center Kovalska Lab, investing UAH 6.6 million of its own and international grant funds in the first stage of modernization, its press service said.

"The first to be modernized was the laboratory for incoming raw material control: a comprehensive repair was carried out, modern equipment was purchased and the space was redeveloped, dismantling the old foundations. We also purchased the latest laboratory equipment from leading European manufacturers: German Testing, Italian Controls and Matest," Kovalska Lab Director Viktoria Spivak said.

It is noted that the new equipment will allow expanding the range of testing capabilities of the laboratory in accordance with European requirements, as well as increasing the productivity of work and the accuracy of the results obtained, since all devices operate in automatic mode. Specialized software minimizes the impact of the human factor on the measurement process.

Among the new products received is high-precision equipment for measuring the main quality indicators of cement, active mineral additives and inert aggregates.

According to Spivak, every year the company introduces dozens of new products into production.

Kovalska Lab has been operating as Kovalska's own R&D unit for over 13 years. It brings together over 40 specialists and covers ten areas of work from the development of innovative concrete to product certification. Recently, the laboratory has opened its services to external customers. The range of capabilities includes laboratory and field tests, the development of new products, individual technical solutions and full technological support for projects.

According to Spivak, the company systematically invests in the development of its own R&D direction, updates its material and technical equipment and improves research approaches in order to be able to develop recipes for manufacturing products to meet the needs of customers.

Industrial and Construction Group "Kovalska" is the largest manufacturer of building materials in Ukraine and one of the leading developers. The company's products are represented by a number of brands, including "Concrete from Kovalska," Avenue paving slabs and Siltek building mixtures. The enterprises carry out a full cycle of work from raw material extraction, product manufacturing to the construction of structures for various purposes. As of April 2025, the Group's production facilities operate in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Chernihiv regions. Kovalska aerated concrete plant is located on the temporarily occupied territory in Nova Kakhovka.