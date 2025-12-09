Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:34 09.12.2025

To date, Ukraine returns 6,266 prisoners, incl 403 civilians – ombudsman

2 min read
To date, Ukraine returns 6,266 prisoners, incl 403 civilians – ombudsman

On Tuesday, December 9, the final meeting of the Working Group on Human Dimension Issues in 2025 was held, it was attended by representatives of 36 states and five international organizations, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets has said.

"Our efforts are yielding results. Thanks to the joint work of state bodies and international partners, we managed to return 6,266 Ukrainians, including 403 civilians. As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, we have returned 1,898 children, including 612 since the beginning of 2025 alone," Lubinets said in the Telegram channel.

In addition, he noted, the decentralization of the Ombudsman's Office continues so that assistance is available to people in every region. With the assistance of international partners, Human Rights Protection Centers are already operating in Ukraine. "With their support, in 2025 we opened new Child Rights Protection Centers in regions where specialists work with returned children, helping them recover from what they have experienced. We plan to complete the formation of this network in 2026," he said.

The key topic remains the return of Ukrainian citizens from Russian captivity, in particular illegally displaced and deported Ukrainian children, illegally detained civilians and prisoners of war.

"We must return our citizens home. International support and joint work are crucial in this. In 2026, we will increase pressure on Russia and focus on even more concrete results for the sake of our people. I sincerely thank the states and international organizations for their support, trust, and for remaining by our side in this common cause," Lubinets said.

Tags: #working #group #prisoners

MORE ABOUT

13:46 03.12.2025
SBU charges 'Doctor Evil' in absentia for torturing prisoners

SBU charges 'Doctor Evil' in absentia for torturing prisoners

11:50 24.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US push for prisoner release, return of deported children

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US push for prisoner release, return of deported children

18:18 18.11.2025
Coordination HQ: 16% of Ukrainian POWs are citizens of Ukraine

Coordination HQ: 16% of Ukrainian POWs are citizens of Ukraine

21:03 20.10.2025
Ministry of Development initiates UAH 50,000 payments to civilians freed from wartime captivity

Ministry of Development initiates UAH 50,000 payments to civilians freed from wartime captivity

20:19 13.10.2025
Interdepartmental working group on Ukraine's accession to EU approves draft negotiating position on Cluster 3

Interdepartmental working group on Ukraine's accession to EU approves draft negotiating position on Cluster 3

20:39 06.10.2025
Kovalska Group creating its own architectural and engineering studio

Kovalska Group creating its own architectural and engineering studio

15:11 11.09.2025
Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

15:07 28.07.2025
Ukraine returns 5,857 people from captivity since full-scale war began

Ukraine returns 5,857 people from captivity since full-scale war began

13:39 25.07.2025
MFA welcomes OSCE initiative to activate Moscow mechanism to document Russia's crimes against POWs

MFA welcomes OSCE initiative to activate Moscow mechanism to document Russia's crimes against POWs

17:01 10.06.2025
GUR: Photo of released POW marked with 'Glory to Russia' inscription is genuine

GUR: Photo of released POW marked with 'Glory to Russia' inscription is genuine

HOT NEWS

Govt instructs to review energy enterprises banned from disconnecting electricity, to reduce outdoor lighting

Current interim head of Ukrhydroenergo Suhetsky prepares to take part in competition for CEO position

Zelenskyy on results of work in London: We to be ready to send finalized documents to USA soon

Ukrenergo implements emergency power outages in most regions

Creation of Federation of Insurance Associations further proof of effective market transformation – NBU governor

LATEST

Civilian casualties in Ukraine rise amid intensifying fighting – UN report

Trump gives Zelenskyy days to respond to peace plan, wants deal 'before Christmas' – Financial Times

Ukraine, USA discuss three documents to achieve peace – Stubb

Ukrainian, Italian FMs discuss peace efforts, further steps in Ukraine's support

Zelenskyy, his party's ratings drop 4% amid corruption scandal – U electoral data project

Govt instructs to review energy enterprises banned from disconnecting electricity, to reduce outdoor lighting

FAO, Qatar Fund for Development allocate $10 mln to support rural communities affected by mine risk

Ministry: 243 artists, 119 media workers die due to war

EU insists on accelerating establishment of Special Tribunal to try Russia's crimes

Italy active in searching for ideas, steps to bring peace closer – Zelenskyy after meeting with Meloni

AD
AD