To date, Ukraine returns 6,266 prisoners, incl 403 civilians – ombudsman

On Tuesday, December 9, the final meeting of the Working Group on Human Dimension Issues in 2025 was held, it was attended by representatives of 36 states and five international organizations, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets has said.

"Our efforts are yielding results. Thanks to the joint work of state bodies and international partners, we managed to return 6,266 Ukrainians, including 403 civilians. As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, we have returned 1,898 children, including 612 since the beginning of 2025 alone," Lubinets said in the Telegram channel.

In addition, he noted, the decentralization of the Ombudsman's Office continues so that assistance is available to people in every region. With the assistance of international partners, Human Rights Protection Centers are already operating in Ukraine. "With their support, in 2025 we opened new Child Rights Protection Centers in regions where specialists work with returned children, helping them recover from what they have experienced. We plan to complete the formation of this network in 2026," he said.

The key topic remains the return of Ukrainian citizens from Russian captivity, in particular illegally displaced and deported Ukrainian children, illegally detained civilians and prisoners of war.

"We must return our citizens home. International support and joint work are crucial in this. In 2026, we will increase pressure on Russia and focus on even more concrete results for the sake of our people. I sincerely thank the states and international organizations for their support, trust, and for remaining by our side in this common cause," Lubinets said.