Border Guard Service head denies speculation about attack aircraft in Dobropillia axis during meeting with Kasianov's unit

Photo: ДПСУ

Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Deineko met on Monday with servicemen of the strike unmanned systems company of the 10th mobile detachment of the service, created by the aerial reconnaissance specialist, founder of the Matrix-UAV unmanned aviation bureau Yuriy Kasianov, about whom many information reports have been circulating recently, Spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

"You answered all our questions today and lifted the veil of secrets that we had, to our great regret we really did not know a lot – this was the answer of one of the servicemen of Kasianov's unit during a meeting with Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deineko. The meeting took place today so that the servicemen could receive objective information firsthand and not be led to all those speculative manipulations that have been spreading recently," Demchenko said.

According to him, 35 servicemen were present at the meeting, and another 15 servicemen who later arrived at the meeting place also received information.

The service said that Deineko spoke about the reasons why the unit was disbanded and where the servicemen will be involved to increase the effectiveness of task performance in the future. He emphasized that they will be sent to other combat units of the department of reconnaissance and strike unmanned aviation complexes, only according to their expertise.

"He stressed that people are a priority and any speculation about attack aircraft in Dobropillia axis that is spreading is a blatant lie. Our task is to effectively hit the enemy, each in their own place and according to their training," the department said.

According to Demchenko, "the servicemen replied that there was no pressure on them and they were able to ask all the questions that interested them, to which they received comprehensive answers" from the service's head.

In addition, Demchenko said "today Kasianov again started talking about his effectiveness, which this time he did over Moscow on March 14." The spokesman said "they were indeed working at that time, targets were set for them, but the military command bodies again did not talk about the effectiveness of these actions." "The unit itself reported that the launches were made, but they do not know the results," Demchenko said.

As reported, on October 3, Kasianov announced the disbandment of the company of strike unmanned systems of the 10th mobile detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. According to him, the unit was liquidated by Deineko allegedly on the orders of Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak.