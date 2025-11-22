Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:17 22.11.2025

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service: rare Soviet-Era Ovod air defense command post destroyed in Donetsk region

1 min read

A rare Soviet-made PPRU-1 Ovod mobile air defense reconnaissance and command post was destroyed in Donetsk region by a drone, the State Border Guard Service reported.

"In Donetsk region, the FPV drone pilot with the call sign 'Voyazh' from the Phoenix unit struck a rare Soviet PPRU-1 'Ovod,' a mobile air defense reconnaissance and command post. It enables the enemy to target our aircraft," the agency said Saturday.

"The border guard navigated deep behind enemy lines, noticed unusual activity among the occupiers, locked onto the target, and destroyed it with a precise strike," the press service added.

Tags: #state_border_guard_service_of_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

17:49 06.10.2025
Border Guard Service head denies speculation about attack aircraft in Dobropillia axis during meeting with Kasianov's unit

Border Guard Service head denies speculation about attack aircraft in Dobropillia axis during meeting with Kasianov's unit

14:10 11.08.2025
Border guards detain father-son duo with modified trucks for illegal border smuggling - emergency service

Border guards detain father-son duo with modified trucks for illegal border smuggling - emergency service

18:21 30.07.2024
Klitschko donates first batch of 100 Quantum Systems Trinity mapping drones to border guards

Klitschko donates first batch of 100 Quantum Systems Trinity mapping drones to border guards

HOT NEWS

Crimes against people, humanity cannot be rewarded or forgiven – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian reps know how to protect national interests, prevent 'third invasion' by Russia – Zelenskyy

European leaders say additional work needed on 28-point draft peace plan

Ukrainian official: U.S.–Ukraine consultations on parameters of future peace deal to begin in Switzerland in coming days

Zelenskyy instructs PM to conduct audit of defense sector, ARMA, State Property Fund

LATEST

Ukraine brings home 31 civilians from Belarus – Coordination HQ

Crimes against people, humanity cannot be rewarded or forgiven – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian reps know how to protect national interests, prevent 'third invasion' by Russia – Zelenskyy

Enemy seizes Ukrainian villages of Otradne, Boholivka in Kharkiv region on Russian border – DeepState

Romania scrambles F-16 jets in response to russian strikes near southern Odesa region

European leaders say additional work needed on 28-point draft peace plan

Ukrainian, Croatian Foreign Ministers discuss frontline situation, peace process, importance of European unity

Ukrainian FP7 tactical ballistic missile to enter service by end of 2025 – Fire Point's chief designer

Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Poland need to be involved in peace efforts in Ukraine

Russian strike hits residential home in Kherson region, woman killed

AD
AD