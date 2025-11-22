Ukraine's State Border Guard Service: rare Soviet-Era Ovod air defense command post destroyed in Donetsk region

A rare Soviet-made PPRU-1 Ovod mobile air defense reconnaissance and command post was destroyed in Donetsk region by a drone, the State Border Guard Service reported.

"In Donetsk region, the FPV drone pilot with the call sign 'Voyazh' from the Phoenix unit struck a rare Soviet PPRU-1 'Ovod,' a mobile air defense reconnaissance and command post. It enables the enemy to target our aircraft," the agency said Saturday.

"The border guard navigated deep behind enemy lines, noticed unusual activity among the occupiers, locked onto the target, and destroyed it with a precise strike," the press service added.