Delegations from PGO, French Ministry of Justice discuss cooperation in documenting war crimes, their environmental damage

On Monday, November 17, Deputy Prosecutor General Andriy Leschenko met with a delegation from the French Ministry of Justice, led by Sébastien Sider, a judge and head of the Department of European and International Cooperation, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) press service reported.

"About 90% of the evidence processed by the Joint Investigation Team and the Eurojust International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression was collected in Ukraine. For its effective use at the international level, the involvement of foreign experts is critical," Leschenko noted, emphasizing the key role of international specialists in documenting war crimes.

The parties paid special attention to the PGO’s pilot project to assess environmental damage caused by Russian aggression. They discussed the need for French specialists to participate in documenting such crimes, as well as the importance of jointly analyzing the components of the weapons Russia is using to attack Ukraine—drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, and Shahed attack UAVs. Identifying component manufacturers, countries of origin, and supply chain logistics will help document sanction violations.

Representatives of the French delegation reported on the support already provided, in particular the participation of lawyers in the investigation of the crime of deportation of Ukrainian children, and confirmed their readiness to take further steps.

The parties also announced their intention to participate in the development of legislative amendments and organize a study visit for Ukrainian prosecutors to the French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office (PNAT), the police, and the Ministry of the Interior to exchange experience in investigating crimes against humanity.

Following the visit, specific formats for further cooperation will be determined.