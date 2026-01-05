Zelenskyy discusses SBU potential, defense of Ukraine with SBU Colonel Kozak

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Kozak.

"One of our soldiers who develops and carries out active Ukrainian operations that are very noticeable to the enemy. It was for such combat results that he was honored to be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on Telegram channel on Monday.

The President said that he and Kozak discussed his vision of the potential of the SBU and the defense of Ukraine in war.

"We must use the maximum possible in the interests of the state and people, the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine. The country will grow stronger," Zelenskyy stressed.