Svyrydenko, Schoof discuss protection, restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with her Dutch counterpart Dick Schoof.

As Svyrydenko said on her Telegram channel, during the meeting, the parties discussed ensuring the security of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, defense cooperation, and financial support.

"The enemy is intensifying attacks on our country's energy infrastructure and wants to do everything possible to ensure that we lose our own gas production, to deprive us of heat and light. Therefore, we paid special attention to the protection and restoration of this sector. This is one of the government's key priorities – to ensure heat and power supply in Ukrainian homes," Svyrydenko said.

Furthermore, the parties discussed a shared vision for the productive use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs.

"This is fair, because Russia must pay a high price for its aggression," the prime minister said.

Further cooperation in joint defense production was also discussed, which remains a priority, as Ukrainian weapons are key to the security of all of Europe.

"I am pleased to hear assurances that the Dutch government's support for Ukraine's EU membership is and will remain unwavering," Svyrydenko said.